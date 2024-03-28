TVCC Foundation scholarship and donor dessert on tap in April

ONTARIO – More than 200 Malheur County students attended Treasure Valley Community College, helped by a scholarship through the school’s foundation and hundreds of donors.

The students and supporters will meet Wednesday, April 24, for the Treasure Valley Community College Foundation Donor and Scholarship Dessert Reception at Four Rivers Cultural Center from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Lisa Meyer, with the college foundation, said the annual event is an opportunity to appreciate donors and hear from scholarship recipients. Debbie Crosby, a long-time donor and college alumni will be the keynote speaker, according to Meyer.

Meyer said the foundation is still looking for two scholarship recipients to share their stories at the event, which has a good turnout of scholarship recipients and donors.

There is no charge for admission. Scholarship recipients can bring up to two guests. The deadline to sign up to attend is Wednesday, April 17. For more information, call 541-881-5586.

