Public Notices from the Enterprise, for the week of March 28, 2024

NOTICE OF BUDGET COMMITTEE MEETING

A public meeting of the Budget Committee of the Valley View Cemetery Maintenance District, Malheur, State of Oregon, to discuss the budget for the fiscal year July 1, 2024, to June 30, 2025, will be held at Valley View Cemetery Maintenance District, 1699 Valley View Rd, Vale, Oregon. The meeting will take place on April 16, 2024, at 3:00 p.m. The purpose of the meeting is to receive the budget message and to receive comment from the public on the budget. This is a public meeting where deliberation of the Budget Committee will take place. Any person may appear at the meeting and discuss the proposed programs with the Budget Committee. A copy of the budget document may be inspected or obtained on or after April 16, 2024, at Valley View Cemetery Maintenance District, 1699 Valley View Rd, between the hours of 9:00 a.m. and 12:00 p.m.

Publish Dates: March 27 and April 3, 2024

IN THE COUNTY COURT FOR THE STATE OF OREGON

FOR THE COUNTY OF MALHEUR

In the Matter of the Estate of Cynthia Jean Tucker, Deceased.

Case No.: 6379 NOTICE TO INTERESTED PERSONS

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Deanna Campbell has been appointed as personal representative. All persons who have claims against the estate are required to present them, with vouchers attached, to the personal representative c/o Zanotelli Law Firm, 160 S. Main Street, Vale, Oregon 97918, within four months after the date of first publication of this Notice, or the claims may be barred.

All persons whose rights may be affected by the proceedings may obtain additional information from the records of the court, the personal representative, or the lawyer for the personal representative, Brian Zanotelli, 160 S. Main Street, Vale, Oregon 97918.

DATED and first published on March 27, 2024.

Respectfully,

Brian Zanotelli,

OSB# 992180

Lawyer for Personal Representative

Personal Representative: Attorney for Personal Representative:

Deanna Campbell Brian Zanotelli, OSB # 992180

48577 Lonerock Road 160 S. Main St.

Condon, OR 97823 Vale, Oregon 97918

541-705-0707 (541) 473-3188

[email protected]

Publish Date: March 27, 2024

