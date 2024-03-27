Burgess to step down as county planning director

VALE –Tatiana Burgess has resigned as the Malheur County planning director, leaving at the end of April.

Burgess, who stepped into the county planning top spot in January, said Tuesday, March 26, she will go to work for the city of Ontario as its planning director.

Burgess said her decision to step down from her county position revolved around her family.

“I live in Ontario and this gives me an opportunity to put my family first and be with my kids. My youngest is two years old. I’d like to have more time with her,” said Burgess.

Burgess served as the interim county planning director beginning Jan. 1. She was selected as the new planning director in February. She replaced Eric Evans who resigned in December.

Burgess, 37, went to work in the county’s environmental health department in 2016 before moving to the planning department.

Burgess said she will start her new job with the city May 20.

Dan Cummings, Ontario city manager, said Burgess will be paid $74,296 a year.

Burgess was paid $66,432 as the county planning director.

Cummings said Burgess was the right choice for the city.

“She is a true public servant. She has the right attitude and believes in giving people what they need,” said Cummings.

The city planning director position has been vacant since 2022.

“It was not an easy decision for me to make. It was not something I anticipated happening but I saw I couldn’t pass on an opportunity to be with my children,” said Burgess.

