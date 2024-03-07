TVCC music groups present series of concerts in Ontario

ONTARIO – A free concert is coming to the Four Rivers Cultural Center.

The Treasure Valley Community College Band will present “Music Around the World” on Tuesday, March 12 at 7:30 p.m.

Directed by Carl Sorenson, the band’s free event kicks off a series of concerts for the month of March.

Michelle Flock, director of chorale studies, said the concert is intended to engage the community and raise awareness of the college’s music department.

Flock said that occasionally, people are surprised to hear the school has a music department. She said the concerts are a good way of reminding people.

“We want people to come and just have that exposure,” said Flock. “And we enjoy seeing the audience there as well.”

This month, she said, people have more options for enjoying music in person.

A subsequent concert, “Let Them Fly,” featuring the Treasure Valley Chorale, will be held at the Four Rivers Cultural Center on Thursday, March 14, at 7:30 p.m. Flock will direct the concert. Tickets are $5 and admission is free for college students.

The Treasure Valley Heritage Symphony will be at the Weiser High School Auditorium Friday, March 15 and at Four Rivers Friday, March 22. Both performances kick off at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $10 and admission is free for college students.

Flock said tickets are only sold at the door. She said those who cannot afford a ticket will be admitted. She said the college is looking to build an audience.

“We want people to bring their friends and family and enjoy it,” she said.

For more information, call 541-889-8191.

