This moose was shot and left to waste near Ontario in January. Oregon State Police troopers arrested an Ontario man, Wednesday, March 6, in connection to the poaching incident. (Oregon State Police)
Moose poaching investigation leads to charges for Ontario man

ONTARIO – Oregon State Police Fish and Wildlife troopers charged an Ontario man Wednesday, March 6, in connection to the poaching of a cow moose in January.

Police charged Jesus Angel Herrera, Jr., 30, with unlawful take/possession of a cow moose, waste of a game mammal and hunting from or across a highway.

The unlawful take/possession of a cow moose is a felony while the other two charges are misdemeanors.

According to a press release from the Oregon State Police, the investigation is ongoing and additional charges may be filed.

This a developing story and will be updated.

