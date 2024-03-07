Moose poaching investigation leads to charges for Ontario man

ONTARIO – Oregon State Police Fish and Wildlife troopers charged an Ontario man Wednesday, March 6, in connection to the poaching of a cow moose in January.

Police charged Jesus Angel Herrera, Jr., 30, with unlawful take/possession of a cow moose, waste of a game mammal and hunting from or across a highway.

The unlawful take/possession of a cow moose is a felony while the other two charges are misdemeanors.

According to a press release from the Oregon State Police, the investigation is ongoing and additional charges may be filed.

This a developing story and will be updated.

HOW TO SUBSCRIBE – The Malheur Enterprise delivers quality local journalism – fair and accurate. You can read it any hour, any day with a digital subscription. Read it on your phone, your Tablet, your home computer. Click subscribe – $7.50 a month.