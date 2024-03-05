‘America’s Got Talent’ finalists Sons of Serendip coming to Four Rivers on Saturday

ONTARIO – A classical crossover quartet that took the world by storm when they were finalists on “America’s Got Talent,” Sons of Serendip will take the stage at 7 p.m. Saturday, March 9, in the Meyer McLean Performing Arts Theatre at Four Rivers Cultural Center.

The group consists of a lead singer, harpist, cellist, and pianist. The four friends formed their band in graduate school at Boston University ahead of their “America’s Got Talent” audition. They finished in the top four and was considered among critics the most musically gifted, according to a press release from the Community Concerts of the Treasure Valley and the Four Rivers Cultural Center & Museum, organizers of the concert.

The group went on to cut four successful albums and collaborated with Keith Lockhart and the Boston Pops Orchestra, the Plymouth Philharmonic Orchestra and performed on the Creative Arts Emmy Awards Show. In 2020, Oprah Winfrey tapped Serendip for her Vision Tour, the press release noted.

Keyboardist Cordaro Rodriguez, an attorney, said in a press release that in 2012, he “serendipitously reconnected” with childhood friend and cellist Kendall Ramseur at Boston University. There, Rodriguez and Ramseur, a cello instructor, met Micah Christian, lead singer, and Mason Morton, both teachers.

The name Sons of Serendip was inspired by the idea that “serendipity” brought them together, according to the press release.

Janet Komoto with the Community Concerts of Treasure Valley said musical acts like the Sons of Serendip perform familiar pop standards, but their interpretations, she said, are very “emotional” and soulful. She said the band’s sound has that “wow” factor the Community Concerts looks for in performers.

Sons of Serendip’s set list also includes contemporary covers but with an original twist. The show includes songs from the Motown songbook, such as Stevie Wonder’s “My Cherie Amour” and folk singer Leonard Cohen’s “Hallelujah.”

Komoto said the community concert group looks to book acts that represent all types of music, from jazz, to classical to pop, the concert series has something for everyone.

“The music is usually different,” she said, “and entertaining.”

Tickets are $20 for adults and $10 for students. Family tickets are $45 at the door. Tickets can be purchased at Dorsey Music at 45 S. Oregon St. or online. For more information, contact Komoto at 208-739-2777.

