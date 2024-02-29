Nyssa News: Senior center has just the ticket for big family tent

The Nyssa Senior Citizens and Community Center is raising funds to replace the carpet at the center.

The current fundraiser is a raffle of a new Cascade Outdoor Gear Columbia eight-person tent. It is a 18×10 family cabin tent with room for three queen air mattresses, and retails for $225. Raffle tickets cost $1 each or $5 for six and can be purchased at the center on Tuesday and Thursday. The drawing will be held at 1 p.m. on Friday, March 8.

Other activities at the center include bingo on Tuesdays at 10 a.m. and lunch at noon on Tuesday and Thursday. The first yard sale of the year will be held March 7-8. Many items have been donated over the past few months.

Your donations and purchases help with operational expenses at the center, located at 316 Good Avenue.

• Nyssa Girl Scout Troop 265 will be selling cookies from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, March 2, at Nyssa M&W and Munk Family Dental on Main Street.

Get your annual supply, and help support the local troop. You can also contact troop leader Janet Petersen at 541-709-1469 to place an order.

To have your Nyssa news in this column, contact Susan Barton at 541-372-5455 or [email protected].

