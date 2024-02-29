Boys and Girls Club big fundraiser on deck in March

One of the year’s biggest fundraisers is coming Friday, March 8, for the Boys and Girls Clubs of the Western Treasure Valley.

Boots and Blues starts at 5:30 p.m. at the Four Rivers Cultural Center in Ontario to benefit club branches in Ontario, Payette and Weiser.

Madison Kendall, a resource specialist with the organization, said the fundraiser will feature live music, dancing, dinner, a full bar and an auction. Kendall said this year’s event marks the 15th anniversary of the three clubs.

According to its website, the clubs provide an after-school program and day care during the school year.

Kendall said the money from the fundraiser helps the organization provide the kids with programs and activities during the school year and over the summer months.

“The money we collect makes it so we’re able to provide these special opportunities for the kids,” she said.

Kendall said tickets are $50 each, available at the door or at the Ontario Boys and Girls Club at 573 S.W. 3rd Ave. For more information, call 541-889-7979.

