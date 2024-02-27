Vale, Nyssa girls advance to state basketball quarterfinals in Coos Bay

VALE – Hailey Cleaver scored 27 points and Kesley Stepleton added 19 to lead the Vale High School varsity girls basketball team past Sisters 57-29,in a second-round state playoff game Saturday, Feb. 24.

The win sets up a state quarterfinal contest between the Lady Viks (23-2) and Banks (19-6), Thursday, Feb. 29, at 3:15 p.m. Pacific Time at Marshfield High School in Coos Bay.

“I thought the girls executed our game plan very well. Sisters has some great athletes and I was happy we were able to play another good defensive game,” said Vale coach Randy Seals.

The Lady Viks dominated inside the paint. Vale pulled down 15 offensive rebounds while Sisters nabbed five for the game. Vale also scored 26 points in the paint while Sisters managed 16.

The Lady Viks’ recorded 10 steals and forced 18 Sisters turnovers.

“All the girls played a part in the win but Haylee Cleaver and Kesley Steplton did a great job putting points on the board for us and I thought Kacie Jacobs and Halle Peterson played very well defensively,” said Seals.

Audrey Corcoran paced Sisters with nine points.

Vale surged in the first half, building a commanding 30-9 lead at halftime and held off a modest Sisters run in the third stanza for a 41-23 lead going into the final frame.

Vale outscored Sisters 16-6 in the fourth quarter to seal the victory.

“I’m excited for this group to get to go to Coos Bay, especially the seniors. They have worked very had over the years and glad they get to have the experience,” said Seals.

Burns ended the Vale boys’ postseason hopes Saturday at Vale High School with a 75-67 overtime victory. Burns (19-9) moves on to face Harrisburg (21-5), Thursday, Feb. 29, at 1:30 p.m. at Marshfield High School in Coos Bay.

Vale ends its season with a 16-9 overall record.

The Nyssa girls varsity basketball team beat Pleasant Hill, 33-22, Saturday, Feb. 24, to earn a trip to the state tournament at Coos Bay. The Lady Bulldogs (18-9) will take on Amity (22-3), Thursday, Feb. 29, at 6:30 p.m. Pacific Time.

In 1A girls ranks, Echo put together a 51-41 upset over Jordan Valley, Saturday, Feb. 24. Echo (20-8) will play Powder Valley in a state quarterfinal contest Thursday, Feb. 29, at Baker High School at 3:15 Pacific Time.

The Echo win ends Jordan Valley’s season. Jordan Valley posted a 20-4 overall record for the season.

Vale's Kesley Stepleton takes the ball to the hoop Saturday, Feb. 24 as Sisters defender Ila Reid puts the pressure on during the Lady Vikings 57-29 win over the Lady Outlaws.

Vale's Claire Johnson (41) passes the ball Saturday, Feb. 24 during the Lady Vikings 57-29 win over the Lady Outlaws.

Vale's Elli Jacobs (11) goes up for a layup Saturday, Feb. 24 during the Lady Vikings 57-29 win over the Lady Outlaws.

Vale's Bella (13) Johnson passes the ball Saturday, Feb. 24 as Sisters player Audrey Corcoran puts the pressure on during the Lady Vikings 57-29 win over the Lady Outlaws.

Vale's Hailey Cleaver sets up to take a shot Saturday, Feb. 24, during the Lady Vikings 57-29 win over the Lady Outlaws.

A Vale player battles for a rebound Saturday, Feb. 24, during the Lady Vikings 57-29 win over the Lady Outlaws.

A Vale fan settles in Saturday, Feb. 24 to watch the school host two state playoff games. The Viking girls varsity basketball team downed Sisters 57-29, while the boys fell to Burns in overtime 75-67.

Vale's Claire Johnson (41), a sophomore, cuts through a pair of Sisters defenders Saturday, Feb. 24, during the Lady Vikings 57-29 win over the Lady Outlaws.

A Vale player zips by a Sisters defenders Saturday, Feb. 24, during the Lady Vikings 57-29 win over the Lady Outlaws.

Vale's Bailey Blake, (23), a sophomore, looks for an open teammate Saturday, Feb. 24, during the Lady Vikings 57-29 win over the Lady Outlaws.

Vale's Hailey Cleaver faces a Sisters defender Saturday, Feb. 24, during the Lady Vikings 57-29 win over the Lady Outlaws.

Vale's Halle Peterson is surrounded by Sisters defenders in the paint Saturday, Feb. 24, as a Sisters during the Lady Vikings 57-29 win over the Lady Outlaws.

Vale's Luke McGourty (2) drives past Burns' (right) Coltin Miller during the Vikings 75-67 loss to the Hilanders.

Vale's Ethan Mulvany (1) goes for a layup Saturday, Feb. 24 as a Burns defender tries to stop him during the Vikings 75-67 loss to the Hilanders.

Vale's Diesel Johnson steps up to the foul line to take a shot Saturday, Feb. 24 during the Viking's 75-67 loss to the Hilanders in overtime.

Vale's Brooks Haueter (23) drives past a Burns defender Saturday, Feb. 24 during the Vikings 75-67 loss to the Hilanders in overtime.

Vale's Diesel Johnson gets by Burns defender Grady Christensen (25) Saturday, Feb. 24 during the Vikings 75-67 loss to the Hilanders in overtime.

Colten Stepleton (3) gets into the paint Saturday, Feb. 24, as a Burns defender tries to stop him. The Hilanders downed the Vikings 75-67 in overtime.

Vale's Skylar Cade (12) passes the ball Saturday, Feb. 24 during the Viking's 75-67 loss to the Hilanders in overtime.

Vale's Diesel Johnson (14) evades Burns defender Dylan Johnson Saturday, Feb. 24 during the Viking's 75-67 loss to the Hilanders in overtime.

Colten Stepleton gets into the paint Saturday, Feb. 24, as Burns defender Jack Wright (10) tries to stop him. The Hilanders downed the Vikings 75-67 in overtime.

Vale's Brooks Haueter (right) goes up for a shot Saturday, Feb. 24, as teammate Diesel Johnson (14) looks durring the Vikings state playoff game against Burns. The Vikings fell to the Hilanders 75-67 in overtime.

A Vale player goes up for a shot Saturday, Feb. 24 during the Lady Vikings 57-29 win over Sisters.

Fans packed the Vale High School gym Saturday, Feb. 24 to watch the school host two state playoff games. The Viking girls varsity basketball team downed Sisters 57-29, while the boys fell to Burns in overtime 75-67.

