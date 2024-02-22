The Malheur County Building Department will hold a free training course on updates to Oregon's residential building codes Tuesday, Feb. 27, from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Malheur County Education Service District office. (The Enterprise/FILE)
In the community

County Building Department to host residential code training

by on

More in In the community:

Those looking to earn required credits toward their state contractor’s license can attend a free residential code training course hosted by the Malheur County Building Department.

The department has scheduled the training for Tuesday, Feb. 27, from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Malheur County Education Service District office at 363 A St., W in Vale.

Adele Schaffeld, department director , said course would cover updates to Oregon’s residential building codes. Schaffeld said the codes update every three years. The most recent update was in the fall of 2023.

She noted that each hour of the course earns a credit toward a license. Those interested in attending can call 541-372-5460 or email at [email protected].

News tip? Send your information to [email protected].

HOW TO SUBSCRIBE – The Malheur Enterprise delivers quality local journalism – fair and accurate. You can read it any hour, any day with a digital subscription. Read it on your phone, your Tablet, your home computer. Click subscribe – $7.50 a month. 

Tags:

Avatar photo

Steven Mitchell is a general assignment reporter with the Malheur Enterprise. He has been a journalist in eastern Oregon since 2020 and covers education, local business, housing, natural resources and sports. For questions and news tips, call 971-263-3444 or email [email protected].