County Building Department to host residential code training

Those looking to earn required credits toward their state contractor’s license can attend a free residential code training course hosted by the Malheur County Building Department.

The department has scheduled the training for Tuesday, Feb. 27, from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Malheur County Education Service District office at 363 A St., W in Vale.

Adele Schaffeld, department director , said course would cover updates to Oregon’s residential building codes. Schaffeld said the codes update every three years. The most recent update was in the fall of 2023.

She noted that each hour of the course earns a credit toward a license. Those interested in attending can call 541-372-5460 or email at [email protected].

