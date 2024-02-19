Firefighter benefit dance on tap in Ontario

ONTARIO – Ontario Fire and Rescue’s biggest fundraiser is Saturday, March 2, at the Four Rivers Cultural Center.

The 44th Annual Firefighters Benefit dance starts at 6 p.m. and runs until midnight. Event tickets are $25 each and $40 per couple and include dinner, according to the flyer. Limited tickets are available at the door of the cultural center, located at 676 S.W. 5th Ave, in Ontario, or can be purchased at the fire department at 444 S.W. 4th St. For more information, call 541-881-3233.

