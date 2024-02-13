OSU to offer pesticide test prep course

ONTARIO — Those looking to prepare for the state’s pesticide applicator test can drop in on an afternoon course Tuesday, Feb. 27, at the OSU Extension Service for Malheur County.

The office announced the added class due to the overwhelming response to the test preparation course the Extension Service is offering. The enrollment deadline is Friday, Feb. 23.

The new class will go from 12:45 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the extension office at 710 S.W. 5th Avenue in Ontario. According to Office Manager Bobbi Howell, the class is free and open to the public.

The class covers safety, laws, pesticide levels, labels, application procedures and the lifecycle of pests and their interaction with the environment. The integrated pest management approach to pesticides can be applied to agricultural, home, and garden settings.

For more information, contact Russell Smith-Ollivierre at 541-881-1417 or [email protected].

