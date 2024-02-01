Public Notices from the Enterprise, for the week of February 1, 2024

Notice of Interest for Request for Proposals – Weatherization Services

Community in Action (CinA), a non-profit corporation located in Ontario, OR is seeking proposals for independent licensed contractors to provide weatherization services in Malheur County. Notice of Interest must be provided by February 20, 2024. If sufficient interest is shown, Request for Proposals will be available February 27-March 12, 2024. No proposals will be accepted past 4:00 Mountain Time on March 12, 2024, no exceptions. Bidders may be required to comply with the Prevailing Wage Rate and the Davis-Bacon Act. CinA will not consider any proposal unless the contractor is licensed by the Construction Contractors Board in Oregon or can be licensed within 30 days of award. Contractors must not be debarred or suspended to do business in the State of Oregon or be federally debarred or suspended. Contractor must have or obtain within 30 days of award Certified Lead Renovation, Repair and Painting (LBPR) certification for the business. No pre-bid conference will be held. CinA encourages Women/Minority Owned businesses to review the RFP. Specifications for the work may be reviewed on the CinA website. A full packet of information can be mailed or emailed upon request. If a competitive RFP process is required, a full RFP will be posted to the Community in Action web site located at www.communityinaction.info under the RFP section on February 27, 2024. All questions and comments must be in writing and directed to:

Kris Hurd

Community in Action

915 SW 3rd Ave

Ontario, OR 97914

Phone: 1-541-889-1060 EXT 107

Email: [email protected]

All questions and answers will be posted to the web site within 24 hours of receiving them or as completed by web page designer.

All questions must be received prior to February 27, 2024.

PUBLIC NOTICE: Maverick Towers proposes to build a 199-foot self-support communications tower. Anticipated lighting application is medium intensity dual red/white strobes. The Site location is 792 Owyhee Ave., Nyssa, Malheur County, OR 97913, Lat: 43°48’05.52” N, Long: 117°03’23.26” W. The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) Antenna Structure Registration (ASR, Form 854) filing number is A1261496.

ENVIRONMENTAL EFFECTS – Interested persons may review the application (www.fcc.gov/asr/applications) by entering the filing number. Environmental concerns may be raised by filing a Request for Environmental Review (www.fcc.gov/asr/environmentalrequest) and online filings are strongly encouraged. The mailing address to file a paper copy is: FCC Requests for Environmental Review, Attn: Ramon Williams, 445 12th Street SW, Washington, DC 20554. HISTORIC PROPERTIES EFFECTS – Public comments regarding potential effects on historic properties may be submitted within 30 days from the date of this publication to: Trileaf Corp, Kelsie Cavanaugh, [email protected], 2121 W. Chandler Blvd., Ste 108, Chandler, AZ 85224, (480) 850-0575.

TRUSTEE’S NOTICE OF SALE TS NO.: 22-64193 Reference is made to that certain Deed of Trust (hereinafter referred as the Trust Deed) made by DAVID R GRIMALDO as Grantor to TICOR TITLE COMPANY, as trustee, in favor of MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION SYSTEMS, INC. (“MERS”), AS DESIGNATED NOMINEE FOR BROKER SOLUTIONS, INC., DBA NEW AMERICAN FUNDING, BENEFICIARY OF THE SECURITY INSTRUMENT, ITS SUCCESSORS AND ASSIGNS, as Beneficiary, dated 1/14/2022, recorded 2/14/2022, as Instrument No. 2022-0645, in mortgage records of Malheur County, Oregon covering the following described real property situated in said County and State, to-wit: LAND IN MALHEUR COUNTY, OREGON, AS FOLLOWS: IN TWP. 20 S., R. 46 E, W.M.: SEC. 9; A PARCEL OF LAND IN THE N1/2NW1/4 DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS: PARCEL NO. 1 OF PARTITION PLAT NO. 17-06, RECORDED JUNE 23, 2017 AS INSTRUMENT NO. 2017- 2500, OFFICIAL RECORDS OF MALHEUR COUNTY, OREGON. The street address or other common designation, if any for the real property described above is purported to be: 967 ENTERPRISE AVE NYSSA, OR 97913 The Tax Assessor’s Account ID for the Real Property is purported to be: 10046 Both the beneficiary and the trustee, ZBS Law, LLP have elected to foreclose the above referenced Trust Deed and sell the said real property to satisfy the obligations secured by the Trust Deed and a Notice of Default and Election to Sell has been recorded pursuant to ORS 86.752(3). All right, title, and interest in the said described property which the grantors had, or had power to convey, at the time of execution of the Trust Deed, together with any interest the grantors or their successors in interest acquired after execution of the Trust Deed shall be sold at public auction to the highest bidder for cash to satisfy the obligations secured by the Trust Deed and the expenses of sale, including the compensation of the trustee as provided by law, and the reasonable fees of trustee’s attorneys. The default for which the foreclosure is made is: The monthly installment of principal and interest which became due on 2/1/2023, late charges, and all subsequent monthly installments of principal and interest. You are responsible to pay all payments and charges due under the terms and conditions of the loan documents which come due subsequent to the date of this notice, including, but not limited to, foreclosure trustee fees and costs, advances and late charges. Furthermore, as a condition to bring your account in good standing, you must provide the undersigned with written proof that you are not in default on any senior encumbrance and provide proof of insurance. Nothing in this notice should be construed as a waiver of any fees owing to the beneficiary under the deed of trust, pursuant to the terms and provisions of the loan documents.The amount required to cure the default in payments to date is calculated as follows: From: 2/1/2023 Total of past due payments: $13,297.10 Late Charges: $424.40 Additional charges (Taxes, Insurance, Corporate Advances, Other Fees): $1,010.00 Suspense: ($492.24) Trustee’s Fees and Costs: $1,773.00 Total necessary to cure: $16,012.26 Please note the amounts stated herein are subject to confirmation and review and are likely to change during the next 30 days. Please contact the successor trustee ZBS Law, LLP, to obtain a “reinstatement’ and or “payoff’ quote prior to remitting funds. By reason of said default the beneficiary has declared all sums owing on the obligation secured by the Trust Deed due and payable. The amount required to discharge this lien in its entirety to date is: $247,713.73 Said sale shall be held at the hour of 1:00 PM on 4/1/2024 in accord with die standard of time established by ORS 187.110, and pursuant to ORS 86.771(7) shall occur at the following designated place: Main Entrance of the Malheur County Courthouse, 251 B Street West, Vale, OR 97918 Other than as shown of record, neither the said beneficiary nor the said trustee have any actual notice of any person having or claiming to have any lien upon or interest in the real property hereinabove described subsequent to the interest of the trustee in the Trust Deed, or of any successor(s) in interest to the grantors or of any lessee or other person in possession of or occupying the property, except: NONE Notice is further given that any person named in ORS 86,778 has the right, at any time prior to five days before the date last set for sale, to have this foreclosure proceeding dismissed and the Trust Deed reinstated by payment to the beneficiary of the entire amount then due (other than such portion of the principal as would not then be due had no default occurred) and by curing any other default complained of herein that is capable of being cured by tendering the performance required under the obligation(s) of the Trust Deed, and in addition to paying said sums or tendering the performance necessary to cure the default, by paying all costs and expenses actually incurred in enforcing the obligation and Trust Deed, together with the trustee’s and attorney’s fees not exceeding the amounts provided by ORS 86.778. The mailing address of the trustee is: ZBS Law, LLP 5 Centerpointe Dr., Suite 400 Lake Oswego, OR 97035 (503) 946-6558 In construing this notice, the masculine gender includes the feminine and the neuter, the singular includes plural, the word “grantor” includes any successor in interest to the grantor as well as any other persons owing an obligation, the performance of which is secured by ..said trust deed, the words “trustee” and ‘beneficiary” include their respective successors in interest, if any. Without limiting the trustee’s disclaimer of representations or warranties, Oregon law requires the trustee to state in this notice that some residential property sold at a trustee’s sale may have been used in manufacturing methamphetamines, the chemical components of which are known to be toxic. Prospective purchasers of residential property should be aware of this potential danger before deciding to place a bid for this property at the trustee’s sale. Dated; 11/28/2023 ZBS Law, LLP By: Jeffrey A. Myers, Esq., OSB#094561 ZBS Law, LLP Authorized to sign on behalf of the trustee A-4803224 01/24/2024,01/31/2024, 02/07/2024, 02/14/2024

