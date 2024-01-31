OSU Extension Office for Malheur County to offer commercial pesticide courses

Anyone wanting to recertify a commercial pesticide license in Oregon and Idaho can turn to the OSU Extension Office for Malheur County.

The office announced that OSU is hosting a two-day pest management course at Four Rivers Cultural Center from 7:30 a.m. to 4:40 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 21, and 7:30 to 11:40 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 22.

Those seeking to recertify their Oregon license can earn 10 regular credit hours and two aerial pesticide applicator credits, according to an Extension flyer.

The cost to register is $100 for both days, and $110 for those who register after Wednesday, Feb. 14.

According to Bobbi Howell, office manager at the Extension Office for Malheur County, the organization last held a commercial license recertification course before the pandemic. She said online courses were expensive, costing as much as $60 per credit.

She said the February classes will be held in two rooms at the cultural center, 676 S.W. 5th Ave.

For more information, contact Russell Smith-Ollivierre at 541-881-1417 or [email protected].

News tip? Send your information to [email protected].

HOW TO SUBSCRIBE – The Malheur Enterprise delivers quality local journalism – fair and accurate. You can read it any hour, any day with a digital subscription. Read it on your phone, your Tablet, your home computer. Click subscribe – $7.50 a month.