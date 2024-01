Public Notices from the Enterprise, for the week of January 25, 2024

NRCS OREGON

Malheur County Local Work Group

Meeting Announcement

Who – All, the public is invited.

What – Malheur County Local Work Group Meeting

Where – Malheur County Extension Office, 710 SW 5th Ave, Ontario, OR or online at: Join ZoomGov Meeting https://www.zoomgov.com/j/1601238721

Meeting ID: 160 123 8721

When – February 8, 2024, 1:00 PM – 4:00 PM

Why – USDA-NRCS is holding a local work group meeting to gather input from farmers, ranchers, state and federal agencies, agriculture and conservation organizations regarding natural resource conservation priorities and opportunities to invest collaboratively in Malheur County.

Contact:

Lynn Larsen

District Conservationist – Malheur County; USDA-NRCS

2925 SW 6th Avenue, Ste. 2

Ontario, OR 97914

541-823-5156 [email protected]

Published January 24, 2024

*****

Notice of Public Hearing

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that a public hearing is planned before the city council of the city of Vale, Oregon on the 13th day of February 2024 at Vale city hall located at 150 Longfellow Street North, Vale, OR 97918 at 7:00 pm to consider declaring as surplus, two real properties owned by the city of Vale, Oregon with the following legal descriptions:

· Address 252 B Street West. Lots 3, 4, 5, and 6 of block 18 of the original townsite of Vale, Oregon. Tax lot 1000, map number 18S45E29BB. Malheur County, Oregon.

· Address 152 B Street West. Lot 5 of block 19 of the original townsite of Vale, Oregon. Tax lot 300, map number 18S45E29BB Malheur County, Oregon.

The public is invited to provide input via Zoom or in-person at city hall. Zoom Meeting URL https://us06web.zoom.us/j/2254214421 Meeting ID: 225 421 4421 Passcode: 048643

Published January 24, 2024

*****

Notice to Interested Persons

In the County Court of the State of Oregon for the County of Malheur. In the Matter of the Estate of Gratia A. Hildebrand, Case No.6364. Notice is hereby given that Michelle Robinow has been appointed Personal Representative of the above estate. All persons having claims against the estate are required to present them to the Personal Representative at the office of her attorneys, Butler, Looney & Martinsen, P.C., 292 Main St. South, P.O. Box 430, Vale, Oregon 97918, within four months after the date of publication of this Notice, or they may be barred. All persons whose rights may be affected by this proceeding may obtain additional information from the records of the Court, the Personal Representative, or the attorneys for the Personal Representative.

DATED and published January 24, 2024

*****

TRUSTEE’S NOTICE OF SALE TS NO.: 22-64193 Reference is made to that certain Deed of Trust (hereinafter referred as the Trust Deed) made by DAVID R GRIMALDO as Grantor to TICOR TITLE COMPANY, as trustee, in favor of MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION SYSTEMS, INC. (“MERS”), AS DESIGNATED NOMINEE FOR BROKER SOLUTIONS, INC., DBA NEW AMERICAN FUNDING, BENEFICIARY OF THE SECURITY INSTRUMENT, ITS SUCCESSORS AND ASSIGNS, as Beneficiary, dated 1/14/2022, recorded 2/14/2022, as Instrument No. 2022-0645, in mortgage records of Malheur County, Oregon covering the following described real property situated in said County and State, to-wit: LAND IN MALHEUR COUNTY, OREGON, AS FOLLOWS: IN TWP. 20 S., R. 46 E, W.M.: SEC. 9; A PARCEL OF LAND IN THE N1/2NW1/4 DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS: PARCEL NO. 1 OF PARTITION PLAT NO. 17-06, RECORDED JUNE 23, 2017 AS INSTRUMENT NO. 2017- 2500, OFFICIAL RECORDS OF MALHEUR COUNTY, OREGON. The street address or other common designation, if any for the real property described above is purported to be: 967 ENTERPRISE AVE NYSSA, OR 97913 The Tax Assessor’s Account ID for the Real Property is purported to be: 10046 Both the beneficiary and the trustee, ZBS Law, LLP have elected to foreclose the above referenced Trust Deed and sell the said real property to satisfy the obligations secured by the Trust Deed and a Notice of Default and Election to Sell has been recorded pursuant to ORS 86.752(3). All right, title, and interest in the said described property which the grantors had, or had power to convey, at the time of execution of the Trust Deed, together with any interest the grantors or their successors in interest acquired after execution of the Trust Deed shall be sold at public auction to the highest bidder for cash to satisfy the obligations secured by the Trust Deed and the expenses of sale, including the compensation of the trustee as provided by law, and the reasonable fees of trustee’s attorneys. The default for which the foreclosure is made is: The monthly installment of principal and interest which became due on 2/1/2023, late charges, and all subsequent monthly installments of principal and interest. You are responsible to pay all payments and charges due under the terms and conditions of the loan documents which come due subsequent to the date of this notice, including, but not limited to, foreclosure trustee fees and costs, advances and late charges. Furthermore, as a condition to bring your account in good standing, you must provide the undersigned with written proof that you are not in default on any senior encumbrance and provide proof of insurance. Nothing in this notice should be construed as a waiver of any fees owing to the beneficiary under the deed of trust, pursuant to the terms and provisions of the loan documents.The amount required to cure the default in payments to date is calculated as follows: From: 2/1/2023 Total of past due payments: $13,297.10 Late Charges: $424.40 Additional charges (Taxes, Insurance, Corporate Advances, Other Fees): $1,010.00 Suspense: ($492.24) Trustee’s Fees and Costs: $1,773.00 Total necessary to cure: $16,012.26 Please note the amounts stated herein are subject to confirmation and review and are likely to change during the next 30 days. Please contact the successor trustee ZBS Law, LLP, to obtain a “reinstatement’ and or “payoff’ quote prior to remitting funds. By reason of said default the beneficiary has declared all sums owing on the obligation secured by the Trust Deed due and payable. The amount required to discharge this lien in its entirety to date is: $247,713.73 Said sale shall be held at the hour of 1:00 PM on 4/1/2024 in accord with die standard of time established by ORS 187.110, and pursuant to ORS 86.771(7) shall occur at the following designated place: Main Entrance of the Malheur County Courthouse, 251 B Street West, Vale, OR 97918 Other than as shown of record, neither the said beneficiary nor the said trustee have any actual notice of any person having or claiming to have any lien upon or interest in the real property hereinabove described subsequent to the interest of the trustee in the Trust Deed, or of any successor(s) in interest to the grantors or of any lessee or other person in possession of or occupying the property, except: NONE Notice is further given that any person named in ORS 86,778 has the right, at any time prior to five days before the date last set for sale, to have this foreclosure proceeding dismissed and the Trust Deed reinstated by payment to the beneficiary of the entire amount then due (other than such portion of the principal as would not then be due had no default occurred) and by curing any other default complained of herein that is capable of being cured by tendering the performance required under the obligation(s) of the Trust Deed, and in addition to paying said sums or tendering the performance necessary to cure the default, by paying all costs and expenses actually incurred in enforcing the obligation and Trust Deed, together with the trustee’s and attorney’s fees not exceeding the amounts provided by ORS 86.778. The mailing address of the trustee is: ZBS Law, LLP 5 Centerpointe Dr., Suite 400 Lake Oswego, OR 97035 (503) 946-6558 In construing this notice, the masculine gender includes the feminine and the neuter, the singular includes plural, the word “grantor” includes any successor in interest to the grantor as well as any other persons owing an obligation, the performance of which is secured by ..said trust deed, the words “trustee” and ‘beneficiary” include their respective successors in interest, if any. Without limiting the trustee’s disclaimer of representations or warranties, Oregon law requires the trustee to state in this notice that some residential property sold at a trustee’s sale may have been used in manufacturing methamphetamines, the chemical components of which are known to be toxic. Prospective purchasers of residential property should be aware of this potential danger before deciding to place a bid for this property at the trustee’s sale. Dated; 11/28/2023 ZBS Law, LLP By: Jeffrey A. Myers, Esq., OSB#094561 ZBS Law, LLP Authorized to sign on behalf of the trustee A-4803224 01/24/2024,01/31/2024, 02/07/2024, 02/14/2024

*****

