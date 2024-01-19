Public Notice from the Enterprise, for the week of January 19, 2024

Notice of Annual Meeting

The annual meeting of Vale Senior and Community Center will be held on Friday, January 19, 2024, at 10:00 AM at the Vale Senior Center, 100 Longfellow Street South, Vale, OR. We will be electing officers for the upcoming year. You must be a member in good standing (dues paid for the current year) in order to vote in the election of officers. The nominating committee will have a recommended slate of officers and nominations will also be accepted from the floor from any member in good standing.

Publish Dates: Jan. 10, Jan. 17, 2024.

Notice of Public Hearing

The Vale City Council is planning to hold a Public Hearing at their regular council meeting on Tuesday January 23rd, 2024, at 7:00 pm in City Hall, 150 Longfellow Street North, Vale, Oregon 97918. The purpose of the public hearing is to accept public comment and consider a sewer rate increase. If approved the rate increase would take affect in the March 2024 billing cycle. Public comments are welcome in person, written, or via Zoom during the city council meeting.

Zoom meeting URL https://us06web.zoom.us/j/2254214421

Meeting ID: 225 421 4421 Passcode: 048643

Publish Date: Jan 17, 2024

Publish Dates: Dec. 27, 2023, January 3, 10, 17, 2024.

