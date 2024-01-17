Sign-ups underway for new 4-H dog training club

ONTARIO – Malheur County students enrolling in 4-H this year can join a new dog club.

According to Bobbi Howell, office manager at the OSU Extension Office for Malheur County, the organization last had a dog club before the pandemic.

Then, Howell said, the club had been going well but the club lost its leaders during Covid.

Howell said new leaders Keri Osborne and Carissa Nielson will lead Pawsitive Pups. Howell said the club would be based in Ontario and is open to 4-H members with dogs of any breed.

Howell said the new leaders bring years of experience to the club and offer an excellent opportunity for kids interested in dog training. Howell said Nielson, who is from Payette, has dog training in her blood, being raised by a father who trains dogs.

“This girl loves her dogs,” Howell said.

She said the 4-H club enrollment deadline is 4 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 31. The cost for a club is $35 for kids between the ages of 5 to 8 and $40 for kids 9 to 19 years old. Enrollment costs cover fees to show a dog or any other animal at the Malheur County Fair, and 4-H members get into the fair for free.

For more information call, call the Extension Service at 541-881-1417.

