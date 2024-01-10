Funraiser on tap at Four Rivers Cultural Center

ONTARIO – The Four Rivers Cultural Center’s is gearing up for one of its largest fundraisers of the year.

The 29th annual Center Ball kicks off at 8 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 3, at 676 S.W. 5th Ave.

The goal is $50,000 so the center can continue to offer fitness classes, lectures, gallery exhibits, children’s programs and concerts, at little to no cost. The event will feature dinner, that includes tapas and other finger foods, live music and a DJ.

According to Trisha Phillips, the center’s events coordinator, the 21-and-over event is an excuse to get dressed up and go out. She said the theme for this year’s event is Alice in Wonderland. Phillips said people are encouraged to dress up as their favorite character or come in formal wear.

Phillips said she encourages those interested in attending to buy their tickets in advance either online at 4rcc.com or at the cultural center gift shop. Tickets are $75 and include dinner, games, music, and dancing.

