Nyssa dinner saved as helpers answer organizer’s SOS

NYSSA – Volunteers stepped up to save Nyssa’s community Christmas dinner, which had faced cancellation due to a lack of help.

The free hot meal was back on the schedule at the Nyssa Senior Citizens Center on Monday, Dec. 25. Organizer Lori Rae reported Tuesday that her crew served 75 meals, plus 42 delivery and 23 to-go meals.

It was a turn-around from the previous week, when Rae said she had just one volunteer signed up. Without a minimum of six people to help, she would need to cancel the event.

The Enterprise published an online story about her predicament on Dec. 18. After that, Rae said, her phone began “blowing up” with offers of help.

As of Tuesday, Dec. 19, she had 10 volunteers and more calls to return.

Not only that, but she said she was still calling people back who had offered to donate food.

“It makes me feel so much better,” she said. “I did not want to cancel.”

The event, open to people of all ages, was planned and organized by Rae.

She thanked the Nyssa Police Department for delivering meals to people unable to attend in person.

In Vale, the Vale Feast Group sponsored its own Christmas dinner Dec. 25 at the Vale Christian Church.

The Feast Group also sponsors the free Thanksgiving dinner. Organizers said that event served over 300 meals.

