New year’s event at Elks Lodge helps cancer patients

ONTARIO – Those looking to have fun while supporting a local charity that helps cancer patients need to look no further than the Elks Club in Ontario.

The Friends Always Club, a Fruitland nonprofit that helps cancer patients and their families, will host its annual New Year’s Eve Bash at the Elks Lodge at 20 S.W. 3rd St.

The event, which kicks off at 6:30 p.m., will feature dinner, dancing, drinks, and an auction to assist cancer patients with everything from helping them pay their mortgage while in treatment to assisting terminal patients make memories with their family and friends by paying for a trip.

Kellie Campbell, a founding member, said she and a group of friends started the organization after losing their best friend, Angie Ashley, to cancer in 2007. Since then, Campbell said, the club has helped hundreds of families in the Treasure Valley.

She said this year will be the third year the organization has held the New Year’s celebration at the Elks Lodge in Ontario. The Elks, who sponsor different charities in the community, are partnering with the club and will get part of the proceeds from the event.

Tickets are $25 and cover admission, dinner, dancing, and music. The dinner includes a taco and baked potato bar. Campbell said tickets for the all-ages event can be purchased at the door or in advance by calling 208-739-0660.

