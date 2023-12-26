Prep basketball teams shine at Treasure Valley Community College Showcase Tournament

ONTARIO – Malheur County basketball teams competed at the Treasure Valley High School Basketball Showcase Tournament last week. Ontario, Nyssa, and Adrian’s boys’ played in the Friday, Dec. 22 event.
Nyssa (2-5) fell to Vallivue (4-3) 74-36, while Ontario (2-4) dropped its game to Kimberly (6-1) 88-30.
Adrian (4-4) dropped a nail biter to Marsing (6-3), 35-31.
Next, the Ontario boys’ basketball team will go on the road Wednesday, Dec. 27, to compete at the Truck Stop basketball tournament in New Plymouth against a yet-to-determined opponent.
Nyssa will travel to Salem to play in the Crusader Classic at the Salem Academy. Meanwhile, Adrian will face Ontario on the second day of the Truck Stop tournament.
