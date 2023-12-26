Prep basketball teams shine at Treasure Valley Community College Showcase Tournament

ONTARIO – Malheur County basketball teams competed at the Treasure Valley High School Basketball Showcase Tournament last week. Ontario, Nyssa, and Adrian’s boys’ played in the Friday, Dec. 22 event.

Nyssa (2-5) fell to Vallivue (4-3) 74-36, while Ontario (2-4) dropped its game to Kimberly (6-1) 88-30.

Adrian (4-4) dropped a nail biter to Marsing (6-3), 35-31.

Next, the Ontario boys’ basketball team will go on the road Wednesday, Dec. 27, to compete at the Truck Stop basketball tournament in New Plymouth against a yet-to-determined opponent.

Nyssa will travel to Salem to play in the Crusader Classic at the Salem Academy. Meanwhile, Adrian will face Ontario on the second day of the Truck Stop tournament.

Nyssa’s Demetrius Fuentes (24) and Jack Groves (15) grapple for the rebound against Vallivue, Friday, Dec. 22. (ANGIE SILLONIS/Special to the Enterprise)

Adrian’s Chase Franklin moves the ball up the court against against Marsing at the Treasure Valley Community College Showcase Tournament, Friday, Dec. 22. (ANGIE SILLONIS/Special to the Enterprise)

Ontario’s Cohen Evans (4) looks for an open Tiger player against Kimberly at the Treasure Valley Community College’s Showcase Tournament, Friday, Dec. 22. (ANGIE SILLONIS/Special to the Enterprise)

Ontario’s Jaden Anders makes a move against a Kimberly player during their game at the Treasure Valley Community College Showcase Tournament. (ANGIE SILLONIS/Special to the Enterprise)

Ontario’s Manny Trapero (10) goes in for the basket against Kimberly at the Treasure Valley Community College Showcase Tournament. (ANGIE SILLONIS/Special to the Enterprise)

Ontario’s Cohen Evans searches for a lane to the basket against Kimberly, Friday, Dec. 22, at the Treasure Valley Community College Showcase Tournament. (ANGIE SILLONIS/Special to the Enterprise)

Ontarios RJ Favela (5) shoots a pass to a teammate against Kimberly, Friday, Dec. 22, at the Treasure Valley Community College Showcase Tournament. (ANGIE SILLONIS/Special to the Enterprise)

Nyssa’s Tony Gomeza (23) jockeys for position to get the rebound against a Vallivue player. (ANGIE SILLONIS/Special to the Enterprise)

Nyssa’s Dylan Robbins (35) ties to block a Kimberly player during their game, Friday, Dec. 22, at the Treasure Valley Community College Showcase Tournament. (ANGIE SILLONIS/Special to the Enterprise)

Ontario’s RJ Favela (5) looks to take a shot at the basket against Kimberly, Friday, Dec. 22. (ANGIE SILLONIS/Special to the Enterprise)

Nyssa’s Francisco Miranda (10) shoots against Vallivue, Friday, Dec. 22. (ANGIE SILLONIS/Special to the Enterprise)

Adrian’s Jace Bateman (12) tries to outrun a group of Marsing players during their game Friday, Dec. 22 at the Treasure Valley Community College Showcase Tournament. (ANGIE SILLONIS/Special to the Enterprise)

Nyssa’s Joe Zuniga (3) sets up the Bulldog offense against Vallivue, Friday, Dec. 22. (ANGIE SILLONIS/Special to the Enterprise)

A Nyssa player takes a shot from the edge of the court against Vallivue, Friday, Dec. 22. (ANGIE SILLONIS/Special to the Enterprise)

