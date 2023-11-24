PHOTOS: Festival of Trees in Ontario provides dazzling way to dress up the holiday

The trees were dazzling, decorated for glamour, humor or just plain looking.

The annual Ontario Festival of Trees also offered shoppers holiday wreaths, tree ornaments and money in an annual fundraiser. Trees often went for several hundred dollars, though organizers say they wouldn’t know the totals for a bit.

Whatever the sum, two local charities will benefit – Meals on Wheels and Help Them to Hope.

The well-attended event was held Thursday through Saturday, Nov. 16-18, at the Four Rivers Cultural Center in Ontario.

Shoppers consider their options at the Festival of Trees held at Four Rivers Cultural Center Nov. 16-18. The event raises money for Meals on Wheels and Help Them to Hope. (KATELYNN MILLAN/The Enterprise)

The ladies from Edgewood enjoyed themes that ranged from traditional to country to cute at the Festival of Trees.

Cheryl Farley displays the Secret Santa tree that was to be donated to a local family after the Festival of Trees.

Angie Uptmor and Barb Higinbotham consider their options at the Festival of Trees.

Elizabeth Woodcock examines ornaments on one of the many trees for sale at the Festival of Trees.

Vanessa Christensen considers her options at the Festival of Trees.

