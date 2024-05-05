Ontario Airport Day to display unique planes, honor local pilots

ONTARIO – Unique planes, cars and more will be on display Saturday, May 11, at an airport appreciation event at the Ontario Municipal Airport.

The event is free and open to the public. From 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., visitors can watch fly-bys, admire classic cars and grab a bite for breakfast or lunch. According to Andy Wood, airport manager, breakfast will cost $5 and lunch is about $15.

Wood said Richard Strawn, a local pilot, will be presented with a Wright Brothers Master Pilot Award from the Federal Aviation Administration for 50 years of aviation and flight experience. He said Ron Hanks, another local pilot, received an award last year.

He said the ceremony to honor Strawn will start about 1:30 p.m. It also will include presentation of scholarships to two Treasure Valley Community College students from local businesses.

Wood said the event dates to the early 1980s. Originally the Ontario Airshow, it was recast as Airport Appreciation Day.

For more information, call 541-709-7651.

News tip? Send your information to [email protected].

