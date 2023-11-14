PHOTOS: Shoppers scoop up holiday gifts at annual Fill Your Sleigh in Ontario

ONTARIO – Nearly 60 vendors sold treats and trinkets Friday, Nov. 10, and Saturday, Nov. 11, at the seventh annual Fill Your Sleigh Holiday Bazaar at Four Rivers Cultural Center.

The all-day event drew scores of people, some with children in tow to get photos with Santa Claus and others who perused the vendor booths, according to Trisha Phillips, event coordinator with the cultural center.

Phillips said while the cultural center does not track vendor sales, many told her that people spent less money than in years past.

Phillips’ sentiment from vendors tracks with a recent NerdWallet’s 2023 Holiday Survey. More than 2,000 adults surveyed said that due to inflation, more than half say they won’t be able to buy as many gifts due to inflation.

According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, the consumer prices of food, clothing and fuel are up 3.7% from last year.

Shoppers had plenty to ponder at the Fill Your Sleigh holiday bazaar at Four Rivers Cultural Center in Ontario on Nov. 10 and Nov. 11. (KATELYNN MILLAN/The Enterprise)

Shoppers had plenty to ponder at the Fill Your Sleigh holiday bazaar at Four Rivers Cultural Center in Ontario on Nov. 10 and Nov. 11. (KATELYNN MILLAN/The Enterprise)

Shoppers had plenty to ponder at the Fill Your Sleigh holiday bazaar at Four Rivers Cultural Center in Ontario on Nov. 10 and Nov. 11. (KATELYNN MILLAN/The Enterprise)

Shoppers had plenty to ponder at the Fill Your Sleigh holiday bazaar at Four Rivers Cultural Center in Ontario on Nov. 10 and Nov. 11. (KATELYNN MILLAN/The Enterprise)

Shoppers had plenty to ponder at the Fill Your Sleigh holiday bazaar at Four Rivers Cultural Center in Ontario on Nov. 10 and Nov. 11. (KATELYNN MILLAN/The Enterprise)

Vendors had goods, clothing and food for sale at the Fill Your Sleigh holiday bazaar at Four Rivers Cultural Center in Ontario on Nov. 10 and Nov. 11. (KATELYNN MILLAN/The Enterprise)

Shoppers had plenty to ponder at the Fill Your Sleigh holiday bazaar at Four Rivers Cultural Center in Ontario on Nov. 10 and Nov. 11. (KATELYNN MILLAN/The Enterprise)

Shoppers had plenty to ponder at the Fill Your Sleigh holiday bazaar at Four Rivers Cultural Center in Ontario on Nov. 10 and Nov. 11. (KATELYNN MILLAN/The Enterprise)

Shoppers had plenty to ponder at the Fill Your Sleigh holiday bazaar at Four Rivers Cultural Center in Ontario on Nov. 10 and Nov. 11. (KATELYNN MILLAN/The Enterprise)

Vendors had goods, clothing and food for sale at the Fill Your Sleigh holiday bazaar at Four Rivers Cultural Center in Ontario on Nov. 10 and Nov. 11. (KATELYNN MILLAN/The Enterprise)

Shoppers had plenty to ponder at the Fill Your Sleigh holiday bazaar at Four Rivers Cultural Center in Ontario on Nov. 10 and Nov. 11. (KATELYNN MILLAN/The Enterprise)

News tip? Send your information to [email protected].

HOW TO SUBSCRIBE – The Malheur Enterprise delivers quality local journalism – fair and accurate. You can read it any hour, any day with a digital subscription. Read it on your phone, your Tablet, your home computer. Click subscribe – $7.50 a month.