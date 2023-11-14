Adrian falls short against Myrtle Point in Class 1A football playoff contest

MYRTLE POINT – Myrtle Point ended Adrian’s postseason run with a 58-32 quarterfinal victory in the Class 1A football playoffs Saturday in Myrtle Point.

Adrian ends the season with yet another playoff appearance and a 7-4 overall record.

Myrtle Point (8-1) will take on Crane (9-0) Saturday, Nov. 18 in a semifinal contest.

Adrian quarterback Jace Bateman hands off to Colton Bayes in a state playoff game on Saturday, Nov. 11. Adrian lost to Myrtle Point 58-32. (ANGIE SILLONIS/Special to the Enterprise)

Adrian’s Colten Bayes eludes Myrtle Point defenders in a state playoff game on Saturday, Nov. 11. Adrian lost 58-32. (ANGIE SILLONIS/Special to the Enterprise)

Quarterback Jace Bateman of Adrian turns upfield against Myrtle Point defenders in a state playoff game on Saturday, Nov. 11. Adrian lost 58-32. (ANGIE SILLONIS/Special to the Enterprise)

Quarterback Jace Bateman of Adrian evades Myrtle Point defenders in a state playoff game on Saturday, Nov. 11. Adrian lost 58-32. (ANGIE SILLONIS/Special to the Enterprise)

Adrian’s Zeke Bayes rushes to break up a pass play on Saturday, Nov. 11. (ANGIE SILLONIS/Special to the Enterprise)

Quarterback Jace Bateman of Adrian scores against Myrtle Point in a state playoff game on Saturday, Nov. 11. Adrian lost 58-32. (ANGIE SILLONIS/Special to the Enterprise)

Adrian’s Colton Bayes executes a running play against Myrtle Point defenders in a state playoff game on Saturday, Nov. 11. Adrian lost 58-32. (ANGIE SILLONIS/Special to the Enterprise)

Running back Rance Jordan of Adrian works for more yardage against Myrtle Point defenders in a state playoff game on Saturday, Nov. 11. Adrian lost 58-32. (ANGIE SILLONIS/Special to the Enterprise)

Adrian’s Colten Bayes eludes Myrtle Point defenders in a state playoff game on Saturday, Nov. 11. Adrian lost 58-32. (ANGIE SILLONIS/Special to the Enterprise)

Running back Rance Jordan of Adrian follows blockers against Myrtle Point defenders in a state playoff game on Saturday, Nov. 11. Adrian lost 58-32. (ANGIE SILLONIS/Special to the Enterprise)

Adrian defenders shut down a run on Saturday, Nov. 11. The Lopes lost the playoff game to Myrtle Point 58-32. (ANGIE SILLONIS/Special to the Enterprise)

Adrian’s Colten Bayes stops a pass play on Saturday, Nov. 11. The Lopes lost the playoff game to Myrtle Point 58-32. (ANGIE SILLONIS/Special to the Enterprise)

Adrian’s Silvestre Rico reaches for a pass against Myrtle Point defenders in a state playoff game on Saturday, Nov. 11. Adrian lost 58-32. (ANGIE SILLONIS/Special to the Enterprise)

Adrian’s Colten Bayes tries to elude a Myrtle Point tackler in a state playoff game on Saturday, Nov. 11. Adrian lost 58-32. (ANGIE SILLONIS/Special to the Enterprise)

Jace Bateman of Adrian wraps up a Myrtle Point ball carrier in a state playoff game on Saturday, Nov. 11. Adrian lost 58-32. (ANGIE SILLONIS/Special to the Enterprise)

Quarterback Jace Bateman of Adrian sets for a pass against Myrtle Point in a state playoff game on Saturday, Nov. 11. Adrian lost 58-32. (ANGIE SILLONIS/Special to the Enterprise)

Silvestre Rico of Adrian works for yardage against Myrtle Point defenders in a state playoff game on Saturday, Nov. 11. Adrian lost 58-32. (ANGIE SILLONIS/Special to the Enterprise)

Adrian’s Silvestre Rico checks the scoreboard as the season comes to an end with a 58-32 loss to Myrtle Point in a state playoff game on Saturday, Nov. 11. ANGIE SILLONIS/Special to the Enterprise)

Quarterback Jace Bateman of Adrian tries to slip past a Myrtle Point tackler during their playoff game, Saturday, Nov. 11. (ERIC ELLIS/Special to the Enterprise)

An Adrian player brings down a Myrtle Point runner during their playoff game, Saturday, Nov. 11. (ERIC ELLIS/Special to the Enterprise)

Adrian’s Jace Bateman (12) races downfield against Myrtle Point, Saturday, Nov. 11. (ERIC ELLIS/Special to the Enterprise)

HOW TO SUBSCRIBE – The Malheur Enterprise delivers quality local journalism – fair and accurate. You can read it any hour, any day with a digital subscription. Read it on your phone, your Tablet, your home computer. Click subscribe – $7.50 a month.