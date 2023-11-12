Here comes the parade – Santa breakfast, too

ONTARIO – Two classic Malheur County holiday events are on tap next month.

Santa’s Breakfast, hosted by the Ontario Area Chamber of Commerce, starts at 6:45 a.m., Friday, Dec. 1, at the Ontario Elks Lodge at 20 S.W. 3rd St. Tickets are $15 for adults and $10 for children. In addition to an appearance by Santa, the breakfast will include a gift exchange and door prizes.

The Winter Wonderland Parade starts at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 2.

The parade, hosted by the chamber, starts from Southwest Fourth Avenue at Alameda Drive and will proceed east to Oregon Avenue, then to First Avenue and loop to the Ontario Train Depot.

John Breidenbach, the chamber CEO, said Santa would visit at the end of the parade.

Longtime Ontario resident Sharon Wada will be the parade grand marshal. Wada is a past president of the chamber and was “instrumental” in organizing past holiday parades in Ontario, Breidenbach said.

Breidenbach said the parade would include marching bands from Ontario, Nyssa and Fruitland High Schools.

Abby Brown, a sixth grader at Alameda Elementary School, will be the parade’s junior grand marshal.

Brown submitted this year’s parade theme, “Snowglobe,” in an essay chosen by the chamber, Breidenbach said.

