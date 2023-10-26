Public Notices from the Enterprise, for the week of October 26, 2023

PUBLIC HEARING NOTICE

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the City of Vale Planning Commission is scheduled to meet Monday November 13, 2023, at 6:00 p.m. MT at Vale City Hall, 150 Longfellow St N, Vale, Oregon. In person attendance is available or via Zoom. Join Zoom Meeting https://us06web.zoom.us/j/2254214421?pwd=ZSsrZWZOaVNHSUVnS1RDNktPYXI5dz09

Meeting ID: 225 421 4421

Passcode: 048643

Applicant/s: Dave Roberts and Ryan Vandecoevering

Action: Conditional Use application review to allow six(6) triplex dwellings on Malheur County Assessor’s Map No. 18S45E19DC; Tax Lot 1500 Blocks 11 and 12. Zoned V-R1 Single Family Residential.

Interested people may appear and will be provided with an opportunity to be heard. Written comments may be received prior to the hearing by sending to Todd Fuller, City Manager, 150 Longfellow St. N. Vale, Oregon 97918, or email to: [email protected] or call city hall 541-473-3133. A copy of the application submitted is available for inspection at Vale City Hall Monday-Friday 8am to 5pm. Copies provided by mail upon request at a reasonable cost or electronically at no charge. Copies of the Staff Report will be available by 12pm November 6, 2023, and on the city website.

Publish dates: October 25, 2023 and November 1, 2023

This is an action for Judicial Foreclosure of real property commonly known as 1250 SE 13TH AVE, ONTARIO, OR 97914 A motion or answer must be given to the court clerk or administrator within 30 days of the date of the first publication specified herein along with the required filing fee.

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE STATE OF OREGON

FOR THE COUNTY OF MALHEUR

WELLS FARGO BANK, N.A.

Plaintiff

v.

THE ESTATE OF MICHEL GROSS; THE UNKNOWN HEIRS, ASSIGNS AND DEVISEES OF MICHEL GROSS; MELISSA GROSS; DAWN JANSSEN-MEYER; JOSEPH JANSSEN;OREGON AFFORDABLE HOUSING ASSISTANCE CORPORATION; RAY KLEIN INC., DBA PROFESSIONAL CREDIT SERVICE; MIDLAND FUNDING LLC; CAVALRY SPV I, LLC; AND ALL OTHER PERSONS OR PARTIES UNKNOWN CLAIMING ANY RIGHT, TITLE, LIEN, OR INTEREST IN THE REAL PROPERTY COMMONLY KNOWN AS 1250 SE 13TH AVE, ONTARIO, OR 97914

Defendants

Case No. 23CV17866

SUMMONS DEFENDANTS

TO DEFENDANTS THE ESTATE OF MICHEL GROSS; THE UNKNOWN HEIRS, ASSIGNS AND DEVISEES OF MICHEL GROSS; AND ALL OTHER PERSONS OR PARTIES UNKNOWN CLAIMING ANY RIGHT, TITLE, LIEN, OR INTEREST IN THE REAL PROPERTY COMMONLY KNOWN AS 1250 SE 13TH AVE, ONTARIO, OR 97914:

IN THE NAME OF THE STATE OF OREGON: You are hereby required to appear and defend the action filed against you in the above-entitled cause within 30 days from the date of service of this Summons upon you; and if you fail to appear and defend, for want thereof, the Plaintiff will apply to the court for the relief demanded therein.

Dated: October 5, 2023 ALDRIDGE PITE, LLP

By:

MICHAEL PAGE, OSB # 194328 of Attorneys for Plaintiff

(858) 750-7600

(503) 222-2260 (facsimile)

[email protected]

NOTICE TO DEFENDANT/DEFENDANTS

READ THESE PAPERS CAREFULLY

You must “appear” in this case or the other side will win automatically. To “appear” you must file with the court a legal paper called a “motion” or “answer”. The “motion” or “answer” must be given to the court clerk or administrator within 30 days (or 60 days for Defendant United States or State of Oregon Department of Revenue) along with the required filing fee. It must be in proper form and have proof of service on the plaintiff’s attorney or, if the plaintiff does not have an attorney, proof of service on the plaintiff.

If you have questions, you should see an attorney immediately. If you need help in finding an attorney, you may contact the Oregon State Bar’s Lawyer Referral Service online at www.oregonstatebar.org or by calling (503) 684-3763 (in the Portland metropolitan area) or toll-free elsewhere in Oregon at (800) 452-7636.

NOTICE TO ANY VETERAN OF THE ARMED FORCES

If you are a veteran of the armed forces, assistance may be available from a county veterans’ service officer or community action agency. Contact information for a local county veterans’ service officer and community action agency may be obtained by calling a 2-1-1 information service.

Publish Dates: Oct. 25, Nov. 1, Nov. 8, Nov. 15, 2023

