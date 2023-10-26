Ontario police officer on leave after Idaho hunting violations

ONTARIO – An Ontario Police Department officer is on paid administrative leave after he was cited for two hunting violations in Idaho.

Officer Jordan Williams was placed on leave Aug. 14, said Police Chief Mike Iwai.

Iwai declined to give many details because it is a personnel matter.

Williams was cited for the unlawful purchase of an elk tag and a hunting license, both misdemeanors, according to the chief.

“The adjudication process is ongoing and it would be inappropriate at this time for me to comment,” said Iwai.

Iwai said Williams was hired by the police department on July 17, 2023.

