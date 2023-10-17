Adrian volleyball squad ends regular season with win over Huntington

ADRIAN – The Lady Antelopes defeated Huntington in three straight games to win their final league match of the season against Huntington, Friday, Oct. 13.

Adrian finishes the regular season with a 5-1 league mark and 17-7 overall.

The Lady Antelopes will move on to the High Desert League district tournament set for Oct. 21 at Crane High School.

The Adrian High School volleyball team has not lost a match since Sept. 29, when Crane claimed 3-1 victory. Since then the Lady Antelopes have been on a five-match win streak.

Adrian’s Rylee Murrey serves the ball during a volleyball match with Huntington, Friday, Oct. 13. (The Enterprise/ANGIE SILLONIS)

Adrian’s Presley Speelmon (2) spikes the ball back toward the Huntington side of the net while teammate Mylie Zimmerman (10) looks on during a volleyball match with Huntington, Friday, Oct. 13. (The Enterprise/ANGIE SILLONIS)

Adrian’s Addy Martin (5) sends the ball back toward Huntington during a High Desert League game, Friday, Oct. 13. (The Enterprise/ANGIE SILLONIS)

Adrian’s Mylie Zimmerman (10) serves the ball during a match against Huntington, Friday, Oct. 13. (The Enterprise/ANGIE SILLONIS)

Adrian volleyball players Breanna Morford (3) and Delanie Sheets (9) attempt to block a hit from a Huntington player during their game Friday, Oct. 13. (The Enterprise/ANGIE SILLONIS)

Breanna Morford (3) tips the ball during a game against Huntington, Friday, Oct. 13. (The Enterprise/ANGIE SILLONIS)

Adrian’s Peyton Kinkade (5) slams the ball back toward the Huntington side of the net during a league contest, Friday, Oct. 13. (The Enterprise/ANGIE SILLONIS)

Adrian’s Mylie Zimmerman (10) digs in and sends the ball back over the net against Huntington, Friday, Oct. 13. (The Enterprise/ANGIE SILLONIS)

Presley Speelmon (2) jumps to connect with the ball against Huntington, Friday, Oct. 13. (The Enterprise/ANGIE SILLONIS)

Adrian clinched a 5-1 High Desert League mark with a win over Huntington, Friday, Oct. 13. (The Enterprise/ANGIE SILLONIS)

The Adrian High School volleyball team will move onto the district tournament after defeating Huntington, 3-0, Friday, Oct. 13. (The Enterprise/ANGIE SILLONIS)

HOW TO SUBSCRIBE – The Malheur Enterprise delivers quality local journalism – fair and accurate. You can read it any hour, any day with a digital subscription. Read it on your phone, your Tablet, your home computer. Click subscribe – $7.50 a month.