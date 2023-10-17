Adrian outside hitter Rylee Ready slams the ball back toward the net during the Antelopes volleyball game against Huntington, Friday, Oct. 13. Adrian defeated Huntington in three straight sets to clinch the match. (The Enterprise/ANGIE SILLONIS)
Adrian volleyball squad ends regular season with win over Huntington

ADRIAN – The Lady Antelopes defeated Huntington in three straight games to win their final league match of the season against Huntington, Friday, Oct. 13.

Adrian finishes the regular season with a 5-1 league mark and 17-7 overall.

The Lady Antelopes will move on to the High Desert League district tournament set for Oct. 21 at Crane High School.

The Adrian High School volleyball team has not lost a match since Sept. 29, when Crane claimed 3-1 victory. Since then the Lady Antelopes have been on a five-match win streak.

Adrian’s Rylee Murrey serves the ball during a volleyball match with Huntington, Friday, Oct. 13. (The Enterprise/ANGIE SILLONIS)
Adrian’s Presley Speelmon (2) spikes the ball back toward the Huntington side of the net while teammate Mylie Zimmerman (10) looks on during a volleyball match with Huntington, Friday, Oct. 13. (The Enterprise/ANGIE SILLONIS)
Adrian’s Addy Martin (5) sends the ball back toward Huntington during a High Desert League game, Friday, Oct. 13. (The Enterprise/ANGIE SILLONIS)
Adrian’s Mylie Zimmerman (10) serves the ball during a match against Huntington, Friday, Oct. 13. (The Enterprise/ANGIE SILLONIS)
Adrian volleyball players Breanna Morford (3) and Delanie Sheets (9) attempt to block a hit from a Huntington player during their game Friday, Oct. 13. (The Enterprise/ANGIE SILLONIS)
Breanna Morford (3) tips the ball during a game against Huntington, Friday, Oct. 13. (The Enterprise/ANGIE SILLONIS)
Adrian’s Peyton Kinkade (5) slams the ball back toward the Huntington side of the net during a league contest, Friday, Oct. 13. (The Enterprise/ANGIE SILLONIS)
Adrian’s Mylie Zimmerman (10) digs in and sends the ball back over the net against Huntington, Friday, Oct. 13. (The Enterprise/ANGIE SILLONIS)
Presley Speelmon (2) jumps to connect with the ball against Huntington, Friday, Oct. 13. (The Enterprise/ANGIE SILLONIS)
Adrian clinched a 5-1 High Desert League mark with a win over Huntington, Friday, Oct. 13. (The Enterprise/ANGIE SILLONIS)
The Adrian High School volleyball team will move onto the district tournament after defeating Huntington, 3-0, Friday, Oct. 13. (The Enterprise/ANGIE SILLONIS)

