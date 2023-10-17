Adrian volleyball squad ends regular season with win over Huntington

ADRIAN – The Lady Antelopes defeated Huntington in three straight games to win their final league match of the season against Huntington, Friday, Oct. 13.
Adrian finishes the regular season with a 5-1 league mark and 17-7 overall.
The Lady Antelopes will move on to the High Desert League district tournament set for Oct. 21 at Crane High School.
The Adrian High School volleyball team has not lost a match since Sept. 29, when Crane claimed 3-1 victory. Since then the Lady Antelopes have been on a five-match win streak.
