Governor names trio of local residents to fill state board and commission slots

SALEM – Three local residents have been appointed or given new terms by Gov. Tina Kotek recently for state board and commission positions.

Kotek submitted Gustavo Morales, Kristy Rodriguez and Corey Crismon for confirmation by the Oregon Senate, which typically automatically approves such appointments.

Morales was reappointed to his seat on the state Commission on Hispanic Affairs.

Morales said the commission is important because it puts “a lot of effort toward advocacy and moving legislation forward that helps communities across the state.”

The seven-member commission works to empower and support Latinos throughout the state by creating partnerships between state government and Hispanic communities.

Morales previously served as the vice chair on the committee. He is the founding member of Euvalcree, Ontario nonprofit working with minority communities in eastern Oregon.

Rodriguez, who is the executive director at the Housing Authority of Malheur & Harney County, was appointed to the state Housing Stability Council. The council is a nine-member board that considers policy for creating and financing of affordable housing in Oregon.

“I think it’s great and I love the fact we will have some representation for eastern Oregon on this council,” said Rodriguez.

Rodriguez said she’s worked for the Housing Authority for 11 years, the last five as director.

She said the council “discusses policies, procedures to help with any type of financial support in the development of affordable housing.”

“It is essentially like an advisory role,” said Rodriguez.

Rodriguez is the second Malheur County resident to be appointed to a state board focused on housing issues. In March, former Ontario Mayor Riley Hill was selected by council of 25people was created as part of Kotek’s plan to create 36,000 homes per year over the next decade.

Crismon, the administrator at Pioneer Place in Vale, was appointed to the Long-Term Care Administrators Board. The board oversees nursing home administrators and residential care facility administrators in the state and consists of nine members. Pioneer Place is a government entity providing skilled nursing, assisted living and rehabilitation services

Crismon said he hopes the appointment will not only raise the profile of Pioneer Place with state officials but other long-term health care facilities in the state.

“I feel like I can be a voice for us over here in eastern Oregon for our seniors and the long-term health care industry,” said Crismon.

News tip? Contact reporter Pat Caldwell at [email protected]

