Vale netters sweep La Grande in non-league match

VALE – JoJo Cleaver tallied 10 kills, while teammate Wrenna Cooke added nine and Halle Peterson had five kills and four blocks as the Vale varsity volleyball team swept 4A opponent La Grande, 3-0, in a non-league match Tuesday, Sept. 12.

“It was a good match with great communication from the beginning to the end point,” said Vale volleyball coach Shannon Steele.

The win improved Vale’s overall record to 4-3.

Vale’s Elise Seals had 17 digs while McKenna Justus had 11 on the night.

“I was very pleased with our serving. It was one of our better offensive nights and it was very balanced,” said Steele.

Justus also went 14 of 14 serving with four aces while Cleaver was 16 of 17 from the service line with four aces.

“That is the best we’ve played across the board statistically. Everything clicked for us last night and hopefully we will continue to build,” said Steele.

The Lady Viks’ face Nyssa Thursday, Sept. 14, at 6 p.m. in an Eastern Oregon League contest at Nyssa High School.

