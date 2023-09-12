Vale steamrolls New Plymouth 45-12 in non-league prep football action

VALE – Viking quarterback Colten Stepleton threw for 285 yards and tossed four scoring strikes while teammate Kase Schaffeld scored three touchdowns on the way to a 45-12 nonleague victory over New Plymouth Friday, Sept. 8.

The Vikings used an 11-play, 65-yard scoring drive to start the game, posting an early 6-0 lead, and never looked back.

Vale amassed 487 yards of offense in the game, feasted on New Plymouth turnovers and led 32-12 at halftime. Vale scored on every possession in the first half and punted only once during the game.

Meanwhile, the Viking defense managed to corral the New Plymouth offense, limiting the visitors to 116 yards of offense in the first half.

“Our offensive line did a great job. Kase Schaffeld had a fantastic game. We were able to spread the ball around and do some good things offensively,” said Vale coach Jeff Aldred.

Pilgrim quarterback Colton Frates ended the day 19 of 34 for 193 yards.

“They are just more physical than we are up front. Our kids battled but it was 12-0 in a blink of an eye,” said New Plymouth coach Tony Cade.

Indeed, the Vikings were in firm control of the game by the end of the first quarter. After scoring just minutes into the game, Vale capitalized on a New Plymouth turnover and Stepleton’s quarterback sneak pushed the home team ahead 12-0 with 2:05 remaining in the first stanza.

Vale went ahead 18-0 when Stepleton hooked up with Skyler Cade on a deep pass at the 9:21 mark of the second quarter.

New Plymouth cut the margin to 18-6 with 7:53 to go in the half when Frates connected with Derrik Walker but Vale responded with a touchdown for a 26-6 advantages with three minutes remaining in the second quarter.

A Pilgrim touchdown with just over 30 seconds remaining in the half slashed the Vale margin to 26-12 but the Vikings scored again with 10 seconds left in the half for a 32-12 lead.

The Vikings added one score apiece in the third and fourth quarters for the final margin.

“The key this week was we jumped all over them, and getting those two quick scores,” said Aldred.

Vale (2-0) is ranked No. 4 in 3A ranks by the Oregon School Activities Association and will next face Baker in a nonleague contest Friday, Sept. 15.

Aldred expects the Baker Bulldogs to be tough.

“They just have athletes everywhere. They are versatile and can really throw the ball around extremely well. They create matchup problems, kind of like we have been doing to people,” said Aldred.

Vale High School varsity quarterback Colten Stepleton sets up for a pass during a non-league football game against New Plymouth, Friday, Sept. 8. (The Enterprise/PAT CALDWELL)

Vale’s Damick Eddy (5) tackles a New Plymouth runner during their game Friday, Sept. 8, at Vale High School. (The Enterprise/PAT CALDWELL)

Vale’s Damick Eddy (5) prepares to move in to tackle New Plymouth’s Derrik Walker (4) during their game Friday, Sept. 8. (The Enterprise/PAT CALDWELL)

Vale’s Skyler Cade (12) grabs New Plymouth’s Derrik (4) Walker during first-half action of their game Friday, Sept. 8. (The Enterprise/PAT CALDWELL)

Vale’s Kase Schaffeld (4) reaches out to tackle New Plymouth quarterback Colton Frates during their game Friday, Sept. 8. (The Enterprise/PAT CALDWELL)

Vale’s Colton Stepleton (7) looks for a running lane against New Plymouth, Friday, Sept. 8. (The Enterprise/PAT CALDWELL)

