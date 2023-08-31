Public Notices from the Enterprise, for the week of August 30, 2023

Notice to Interested Persons

In the County Court of the State of Oregon for the County of Malheur. In the Matter of the Estate of Lawrence P. Stephen, Case No. 6346. Notice is hereby given that Patricia A. Natividad has been appointed Personal Representative of the above estate. All persons having claims against the estate are required to present them to the Personal Representative at the office of her attorneys, Butler, Looney & Martinsen, P.C., 292 Main St. South, P.O. Box 430, Vale, Oregon 97918, within four months after the date of first publication of this Notice, or they may be barred. All persons whose rights may be affected by this proceeding may obtain additional information from the records of the Court, the Personal Representative, or the attorneys for the Personal Representative. DATED and first published August 23, 2023.

Publish Dates: August 23, August 30, September 6, 2023

*****

IN THE COUNTY COURT OF THE STATE OF OREGON

FOR THE COUNTY OF MALHEUR

In the Matter of the Estate of, Case No.: 6342

DONNA B. CLEAVER,

Deceased. NOTICE TO INTERESTED PERSONS

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Brian L. Cleaver has been appointed Personal Representative. All persons having claims against the estate are required to present them to the undersigned Personal Representative, in care of his attorney:

Brian L. Cleaver

c/o Michael W. Horton

Five Rivers Law, P.C.

P.O. Box 1565

Nyssa, Oregon 97913

(541)372-2268

within four months after the date of the first publication of this notice, or the claims may be barred.

All persons whose rights may be affected by the proceedings may obtain additional information from the records of the court, the Personal Representative, or the attorney for the Personal Representative.

Dated and first published August 16, 2023

Brian L. Cleaver

Personal Representative

Publish Dates: August 16, August 23, August 30, 2023

*****

IN THE COUNTY COURT OF THE STATE OF OREGON

FOR THE COUNTY OF MALHEUR

In the Matter of the Estate of, Case No.: 6343

PATRICIA L. HIATT,

Deceased. NOTICE TO INTERESTED PERSONS

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Everet L. Hiatt and Randall D. Hiatt have been appointed Co-Personal Representatives. All persons having claims against the estate are required to present them to the undersigned Co-Personal Representatives, in care of their attorney:

Everet L. Hiatt

Randall D. Hiatt

c/o Michael W. Horton

Five Rivers Law, P.C.

P.O. Box 1565

Nyssa, Oregon 97913

(541)372-2268

within four months after the date of the first publication of this notice, or the claims may be barred.

All persons whose rights may be affected by the proceedings may obtain additional information from the records of the court, the Co-Personal Representatives, or the attorney for the Co-Personal Representatives.

Dated and first published August 16, 2023.

Everet L. Hiatt, Randal D. Hiatt,

Co-Personal Representative Co-Personal Representative

Publish Dates: August 16, August 23, August 30, 2023

*****

VB BTS II, LLC would like to place on notice the proposed construction of an installation consisting of a 195’ (199’ including all appurtenances) monopole tower known as Burnt River located at 44°19’18.78” north latitude and 117°56’20.245” west longitude at the approximate vicinity of at Highway 26, Ironside, Malheur County, Oregon 97908. If you have any concerns regarding historic properties that may be affected by this proposed undertaking, please contact: DeAnna Anglin, Lotis Environmental, LLC, at [email protected] or (314) 913-0505. In your response, please include the proposed undertaking’s location and a list of the historic resources that you believe to be affected along with their respective addresses or approximate locations.

Publish Date: August 30, 2023

