Nyssa animal shelter to host dog adoption

NYSSA – Puppies and dogs as old as 10 will be available for adoption Saturday, Aug. 19, at a Nyssa animal shelter.

Ani-Care Animal Shelter’s Dog Days of Summer dog adoption at 200 E. Locust Ave. runs from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

According to Amanda Grosdidier, president of Ani-Care, the shelter has 13 dogs available. She said there is a $100 adoption fee, plus another $150 the shelter refunds once the animal is spayed or neutered.

Grosdidier said that as long someone is a good fit for the dog they intend to adopt, they are free to leave with the animal.

Last month, the Ontario Police turned over three dogs, Queen, Duchess and Nugget, who patrol officers found at an abandoned home.

Grosdidier said a court must issue a forfeiture order before they can be put up for adoption. She said they hope to have them available at the next event.

Sugar is one of the dogs available at Nyssa animal shelter Ani-Care’s adoption event on Saturday, Aug. 19, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. (Photo courtesy of Ani-Care)

Zoe is one of the dogs available at Nyssa animal shelter Ani-Care’s adoption event on Saturday, Aug. 19, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. (Photo courtesy of Ani-Care)

Flint is one of the dogs available at Nyssa animal shelter Ani-Care’s adoption event on Saturday, Aug. 19, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. (Photo courtesy of Ani-Care)

