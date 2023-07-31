3 abandoned dogs saved from Ontario home, recovering at shelter

An animal rescue organization is nurturing three dogs that police say were left abandoned at an Ontario home for weeks.

The dogs were so weak they required hourly feeding, according to Amanda Grosdidier, president of Ani-Care Animal Shelter of Nyssa. The shelter is seeking donations to support care for the rescued dogs.

Ontario police turned over the three dogs on Friday, July 28.

Police Chief Mike Iwai said in an email on Sunday that his agency could release few details because of an active investigation but said “the dogs were abandoned for weeks.”

Grodidier said the dogs were found “in a house where nobody lived.”

“The first night was rough trying to keep them alive,” she said. “As for now, they will stay on a hold until they can be released and adopted out at a healthy weight.”

Ani-Care named the dogs Queen, Duchess and Nugget and said in a Facebook post that the three “are doing amazing.”

“Our primary need is definitely money, chicken breasts, rice, and the super expensive food” called Royal Canin Recovery, Grosdidier said.

Ani-Care can take donations via PayPal or Venmo via @fureverpaws.

Ani-Care Animal Shelter of Nyssa is caring for three dogs found abandoned at an Ontario home on Friday, July 28. (Ani-Care photo)

