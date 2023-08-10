Four Rivers Cultural Center’s tropical fundraiser aims to raise money for kids programs

ONTARIO — Ontario’s Four Rivers Cultural Center is gearing up for its Tropical Escape fundraiser to raise money for programs that serve about 12,000 kids each year.

The Five O’ Clock Somewhere in Paradise fundraiser event kicks off Friday, Aug. 11, at 6 p.m. in the Japanese garden of the cultural center, in Ontario at 676 S.W. 5th Ave. Tickets cost $40 and can be bought online at 4rcc.com or the center’s gift shop.

Trisha Phillips, an event coordinator, said the fundraiser will feature a traditional Hawaiian dinner prepared by Matsy’s Restaurant, a local favorite known for its Asian cuisine. The menu will include Kalua pig, chicken katsu, California rolls and spam musubi. Dessert will also be served, Phillips said.

The event will have a silent and live auction, Phillips said.

Phillips said the cultural center offers classes for children at little to no cost. For instance, she said the center currently offers a Zumba class for kids and recently wrapped up a summer science camp and children’s theatre.

“We want to continue to have children come to these classes, she said, “where they might not have the opportunity otherwise.”

Phillips said while people can buy tickets the day of the event, she urges those interested to get their tickets in advance as tickets are going fast.

Those with questions about the event can call 541-889-8191.

NEWS TIP? Send an email to [email protected].



