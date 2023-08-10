Adrian unveils new track

ADRIAN —The Adrian School District is putting the final touches on a new track.

Nick Ketterling, Adrian School District superintendent, said the school is excited to show off the new track during the next track season and is pleased to now host its own meet since Adrian High School no longer has a dirt track.

The new track also means the high school’s track and field team, which brought home three state titles earlier this year, will practice at home instead of sharing a track with Nyssa High School or using the high school basketball gym.

Ketterling said funding for the $1.5 million project came from different pots. He said the district pulled money out of its federal Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief fund earmarked for facilities upgrades and some out of a district reserve.

He said the Adrian Boosters club kicked in over $100,000 to get the project over the finish line, which, he said, had been nearly a decade in the making.

“The boosters were able to put in a pretty big portion of the money,” Ketterling said. “They put in a lot of hard work.”

Ketterling said the boosters club would present the district with a check at the high school’s opening ceremony Thursday, Aug. 17, at 6 p.m., which is open to the public.

Ketterling said the new track is a significant source of pride for the community. Ketterling said he is excited for the community to have the chance to watch Adrian athletes compete at home.

“That is the most special part for me,” he said. “We’ll be able to see our athletes out there.”

