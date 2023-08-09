Coming Up: Swimming, fast boats and cards on local calendar

Here’s a look at some of the events, activities and meetings coming up in Malheur County.

SWIM: The third annual Dream Big Day is set for Friday, Aug. 11, at the Vale City Pool. From 1 to 4:30 p.m., there will be free swimming for up to 100 people in honor of Olympic medal winner Bella Sims. The day will include a raffle, photos, games and races, and more. Proceeds benefit the Bella Sims Dream Big Swim Fund, providing opportunities for kids to learn how to swim.

PARADISE: A tropical-themed fundraiser, 5 O’Clock Somewhere in Paradise, runs from 7:30 to 10:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 11, in the Japanese Garden at Four Rivers Cultural Center, Ontario. Tickets cost $40 and are available at 4rcc.com. The party helps support the center’s programming for children.

BOATS: A family-fun weekend with sprint boat races, live music, food vendors and more is coming up Aug. 12-13 at the Ontario Speedway, located on the old Ontario Golf Course south of the municipal airport. Gates open at 8 a.m. Saturdays and Sundays, and racing starts at 10 a.m. Parking is free and there’s a play area for children. Tickets purchased online at ontariospeedway.com cost $15-$25 for ages 13-up, $10-$20 for veterans, $5 for kids age 6-12, and free for under 5. Tickets are $5 more at the gate.

PIONEER: A town hall session to discuss financial issues facing Pioneer Place is set for 6 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 16, at the Vale Senior and Community Center.

The nursing and assisted living center has been facing funding shortfalls for several years, and officials are seeking a discussion with the community to look the best path for future operations.

CARDS: A Texas Hold’Em and Casino Night on Aug. 19 will benefit Project Dove. The events will be at the Ontario Elks Lodge, with registration from 4 to 6 p.m. and the tournament from 6 to 11 p.m. Dinner will be included for participants. Seats are limited so early registration is urged by calling the Project Dove office, 541-889-6316.

DINNER: Tickets are on sale for the Next Chapter Food Pantry and Garden’s lasagna dinner and dessert fundraiser in Ontario. The event will be Saturday, Aug. 26. Dinner will be from 4 to 6 p.m. at Next Chapter’s First Christian site, 180 N.W. 1st St., and dessert from 6 to 7 p.m.at the St. Matt’s site, 762 S.W. 1st St.

Tickets cost $15 and are available at Ontario Community Church, [email protected] or call 541-889-8140.

PICNIC: The Malheur County Democrats will hold a potluck gathering at 2 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 13, at Brogan Park. Chicken and bottled water will be provided. The public is invited to attend and bring a side dish., beverage of choice, and lawn chairs. For information, contact Lucy Hutchens, 1-208-739-6954.

DINOS: The Dinosaurs in Motion exhibit continues at Four Rivers Cultural Center, offering all ages a closeup view of mechanized dinosaur sculptures. The interactive exhibit, which continues to Sept. 12, promises an experience wrapping science, technology, engineering and arts into one engaging show. For ticket information, visit 4rcc.com.

MEETINGS

Thursday, Aug. 10

• Vale Oregon Irrigation District board meeting, 1 p.m., 521 A St. W.

Sunday, Aug. 13

• Community bingo, 2 p.m., American Legion Post 96, 436 Main St. N.

Monday, Aug. 14

• Valley View Cemetery District board meeting, 3:30 p.m., Cemetery office.

Tuesday, Aug. 15

• Pioneer Home Health Nursing District board meeting, 3 p.m. Vale Senior and Community Center, 100 Longfellow St. S.

Wednesday, Aug. 16

• Malheur County Court meeting, 9 a.m., County Courthouse, Vale.

Tuesday, Aug. 22

• Vale City Council meeting, 7 p.m., City Hall.

