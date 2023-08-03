PHOTOS: A summer of learning for Adrian youth through 11 programs

ADRIAN – More than 100 Adrian-area youth joined a summer activity program sponsored by a host of local agencies and organizations to teach life skills and promote education.

The Adrian 2040 Summer Youth Programs, which kicked off in June and runs through Aug. 21, features individual events, or camps, that focused on science, technology, engineering, math and helped cultivate problem-solving skills, creativity, leadership and teamwork.

In all, 11 programs were offered. The nonprofit Adrian 2040 was established in 2018 and involves local residents who seek to develop a plan for what the community should look like in 20 years.

Leading off the series of programs was a cheerleading camp, along with sewing and photography classes. Other camps included basketball, football, swimming lessons, quilting and advanced photography.

The programs are aimed for students from kindergarten to 12th grade.

The idea is to build a stable foundation for youth to use in the future, said Nickie Shira, the science, technology, engineering and mathematics coordinator for the Malheur Education Service District. Shira said the summer schedule drew 116 youths in all.

The programs help young people “build and strengthen relationships” with their communities, said Shira.

Recently, the youth program spearheaded the iINVENT Camp, held July 24-27 at Adrian Middle School, and swim lessons at the Vale City Pool.

The iINVENT camp prompted the participants to apply science, engineering and mathematics concepts to promote skills. Shira said they learned about the invention process, created inventions, worked with fellow inventors and joined with inventors from Oregon State University in design teams.

Shira said the summer program was possible only through partnerships with other organizations. Along with Adrian 2040, the Adrian School District, the Oregon State University Extension – Malheur County, Adrian Sports Boosters, the education service district’s Frontier Stem Hub, the Oregon State University Precollege Program and the Vale Pool helped sponsor the programs.

“We have incredible volunteers and community partners who have given so much to support and engage Adrian’s youth,” said Shira.

Rayden Fisher and Macardy Babcock work on a project for the iInvent camp in Adrian 2040’s summer camp program. (ANGIE SILLONIS/Special to the Enterprise)

Students learn new skills while participating in Adrian 2040’s summer camp program. (ANGIE SILLONIS/Special to the Enterprise)

Marcus Appleby, Peyton Lowder and Ada Seiders learn about cooking while participating in Adrian 2040’s summer camp program. (LISA APPLEBY/Special to the Enterprise)

Students participating in Adrian 2040’s summer camp program get lessons in photography working with Eric Ellis (ANGIE SILLONIS/Special to the Enterprise)

A student finds an unusual angle for photography while participating in Adrian 2040’s summer camp program. (ANGIE SILLONIS/The Enterprise)

Students get swimming lessons at the Vale City Pool from lifeguard Megan Schoorl while participating in Adrian 2040’s summer camp program. (ANGIE SILLONIS/Special to the Enterprise)

Students get swimming lessons at the Vale City Pool from lifeguard Tyler Richardson while participating in Adrian 2040’s summer camp program. (ANGIE SILLONIS/Special to the Enterprise)

A youngster gets a lesson at the Vale City Pool as part of Adrian 2040’s summer camp program. (ANGIE SILLONIS/Special to the Enterprise)

Students get swimming lessons at the Vale City Pool from lifeguard Tyler Richardson while participating in Adrian 2040’s summer camp program. (ANGIE SILLONIS/Special to the Enterprise)

News tip? Email [email protected].

SUPPORT OUR WORK – The Malheur Enterprise delivers quality local journalism – fair and accurate. You can read it any hour, any day with a digital subscription. Read it on your phone, your Tablet, your home computer. Click subscribe – $7.50 a month.