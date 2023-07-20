Ontario airport to host open house

ONTARIO – People will get the opportunity to learn more about the Ontario Municipal Airport, see a variety of airplanes and see the presentation of the Aviator of the Year Award on Saturday, July 22, at the airport open house from 8 a.m. to noon.

The free open house will be held at the airport at 581 S.W. 33rd St. in Ontario and offer a hamburger and hotdog lunch for $10.

According to Andy Wilson, airport manager, the open house will also see the presentation of the Wright Brothers Master Pilot Award from the Federal Aviation Administration to a pilot for 50 years of safe flights, which is distinct from the aviator award, which is given out by the city every year.

Wilson said a variety of private aircraft will participate in a fly-in for the event. Also, he said representatives from numerous local aviation organizations, including the Treasure Valley Community College Flight School, the Aerospace Career Exploration Academy and the Experimental Aircraft Association.

Wilson said that given the event was somewhat planned at the last minute, he is unsure if rides on aircraft would be available.

According to Wilson, the idea behind the event is to make people aware of the services at the airport.

“The open house,” he said, “is about educating and empowering people to know what they have as a resource,” including a grass runway, which provides soft landings for crop dusters, a museum for the public that celebrates the local aviation in the area.

