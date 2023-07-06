Nyssa gets set for annual thunderegg celebration

NYSSA ­– The 58th annual Thunderegg Days is slated to return to Nyssa from Thursday, July 6, to Saturday, July 8, at the Nyssa school campus.

The celebration of Oregon’s iconic state rock will feature live music, lawnmower races, kids crafts and a fireworks show.

Hosted by the Nyssa Chamber of Commerce and Agriculture, Building Healthy Families and the Nyssa Public Library, the events kick off Thursday, July 6, at noon with a flag ceremony and a traditional canon firing in the school complex.

According to Patricia Hall, children’s librarian at the Nyssa Public Library, there will be outdoor activities for kids, including bubbles, crafts and story times. She said story time begins at 1 p.m. on Thursday and Friday and 11 a.m. on Saturday. It runs for about 30 minutes, according to Hall.

According to the Nyssa Chamber of Commerce and Agriculture Facebook page, the event will feature three days of live music, food trucks, vendors, rock and gem tours, and learning events. Chamber officials declined comment.

The festival will see a full day Saturday, with a 3-on-3 basketball tournament beginning at 8 a.m. at Nyssa South Park, followed by the Thunder in the Streets Car and Tractor Show from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Those interested in registering a team for the basketball tournament or a car for the tractor and car show can call the Nyssa Chamber at 541-373-3091.

Hall said the Nyssa Library has held story time since the beginning of the summer with outdoor activities and crafts for children. She said the festival stretches out the activities for the library.

“We’ve had a really excellent summer and we’re really impressed,” she said. “And Thunderegg Days is an extension of it.”

