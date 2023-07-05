BY THE NUMBERS: County calculates money it has put into Nyssa rail project

Malheur County is poised to pump millions more into the Treasure Valley Reload Center.

County officials recently compiled numbers of what money has been spent on behalf of the project since 2018 and what is budgeted for the coming year. This is in addition to an estimated $41 million in public money to be spent by the county’s development company, Malheur County Development Corp.

Since 2018:

$294,000 – Project management

(Gregory Smith & Co.)

$202,504 – MCDC operations

$151,742 – Loan interest-MCDC

$85,127 – Accounting, engineering costs

$42,458 – Planning, legal

$5,427 – Travel

TOTAL: $781,258

County Budget – 2023-24:

$2,000,000 – Rail spur work

$1,300,000 – Loan payoff

$120,000 – TVRC manager

$108,000 – MCDC executive director

$50,000 – Engineering consultant

TOTAL: $3,578,000

Source: Malheur County

RELATED COVERAGE:

County taps budget to pay reload debt, project on ‘short pause’

NEWS TIP? Send an email to [email protected].

SUPPORT OUR WORK – The Malheur Enterprise delivers quality local journalism – fair and accurate. You can read it any hour, any day with a digital subscription. Read it on your phone, your Tablet, your home computer. Click subscribe – $7.50 a month.