Session at Ontario Community Library seeks input on the region and the state’s future water blueprint

ONTARIO – Residents can deliver input and learn more about the future of Oregon’s water Thursday, June 8, during a session sponsored by the Oregon Water Resources Department and Oregon’s Kitchen Table, a Portland State University program.

The session at the Ontario Community Library begins at 6:30 p.m. and goes to 8:30 p.m. Representatives of the Oregon Water Resources Department and Oregon’s Kitchen Table will deliver a short briefing and then gather input from those in attendance.

The meeting is part of an outreach effort launched by the state agency and Kitchen Table to collect information to update the state’s water resources strategy. That maps out what water is available in Oregon and what the needs are for people, plants, animals and land users.

The water strategy is used by 14 state agencies, such as the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife, for planning, said Sarah Giles, program manager for Kitchen Table.

The meeting will “facilitate a conversation on water concerns and ways people want to stay engaged on water issues in the state,” said Giles.

The most recent update to the water strategy was 2017, said Giles.

“When state agencies make their work plans and budget, they look to the water resources strategy to decide what actions they will take. It’s kind of like a guiding plan for the state,” said Giles.

The revised strategy “will influence how state agencies make decisions on water in Oregon for at least the next five years,” said Giles.

Giles said the session will also focus on regional water matters.

“Water issues look different depending on where you are,” said Giles.

Child care will be available at the meeting, said Giles.

Interested individuals can register to attend the session at https://bit.ly/water-conversations though walk-ins at the meeting are also welcome.

To get more information, go online to https://www.oregon.gov/owrd/programs/planning/iwrs/pages/default.aspx

News tip? Contact reporter Pat Caldwell at [email protected].

