Public Notices from the Malheur Enterprise, week of May 17, 2023

NOTICE OF BUDGET COMMITTEE MEETING

A public meeting of the Budget Committee of Ontario Recreation District, Malheur County, State of Oregon, to discuss the budget for the fiscal year July 1, 2023 to June 30, 2024, will be held at Ontario Recreation District Office, 745 SW 3 RD Ave. Ontario, OR. The meeting will take place on June 1st, 2023 at 4:00 p.m. The purpose of the meeting is to receive the budget message and to receive comment from the public on the budget. A copy of the budget document may be inspected or obtained on or after May 29th, 2023 at the Ontario Recreation District Office, 745 SW 3rd Ave. Ontario, OR, between the hours of 9:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. This is a public meeting where deliberation of the Budget Committee will take place. Any person may appear at the meeting and discuss the proposed programs with the Budget Committee. This notice is also posted online at https://ontariorecdistrict.com/content/20565/Rec-District

Publish Date: May 17, 2023

*****

NOTICE TO INTERESTED PERSONS

Christine Colvill has been appointed Personal Representative (hereafter PR) of the Estate of Eugene Boss, Deceased, Probate No.6329, Malheur County (Oregon) Court. All persons whose rights may be affected by the proceeding may obtain additional information from the court records, the PR, or the attorney for the PR. All persons having claims against the estate must present them to the PR at: Richard A. Weill, P.C., Attorney, 102 W Hist Col Rvr Hwy, Troutdale OR 97060 within four months after the first publication date of this notice or they may be barred.

Publish Dates: May 17, 24, and 31, 2023

*****