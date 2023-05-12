BLM names Blustain to field manager post in Vale

VALE – The Vale District U.S. Bureau of Land Management has a new field manager.

Jonah Blustain took over the role on April 10.

“I look forward to working collaboratively with our stakeholders to balance responsible development of our public lands with the thoughtful management of resources that are too special to disturb,” he said in a statement.

Blustain steps into the role following the retirement of Thomas “Pat” Ryan, who retired at the end of 2022, according to Larisa Bogardus, the agency’s local public affairs officer.

Ryan was the field manager of the Vale office for 16 years.

Blustain, a Boston native, earned a bachelor’s degree in archaeology and anthropology and a master’s degree in anthropology at the University of Nevada, according to a press release.

Blustain joined the bureau in 2016 and was an archaeologist at the land bureau’s field office in Tonopah, Nevada.

Promoted to assistant field manager in 2019, Blustain oversaw the agency’s non-renewable resources department, which included mining, oil and gas, geothermal, lands and realty, cultural resources and recreation, according to the press release.

“Jonah brings a wealth of knowledge in minerals management and archaeology,” District Manager Wayne Monger said. “He will be a great asset as we consider new projects and proposals for the Malheur Field Office.”

Blustain will oversee 4.6 million acres of land as he takes the helm at the Malheur Field Office.

NEWS TIP? Send an email to [email protected].

HOW TO SUBSCRIBE – The Malheur Enterprise delivers quality local journalism – fair and accurate. You can read it any hour, any day with a digital subscription. Read it on your phone, your Tablet, your home computer. Click subscribe – $7.50 a month.