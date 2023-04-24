PHOTOS: Mourners pay tribute along route and at ceremony for slain Nyssa officer

They gathered along the roadways between Ontario and Nyssa.

Some stood in family clusters. Others stood alone, sharing their grief with no one.

The death of Joseph “JJ” Johnson, a reserve corporal with the Nyssa Police Department, shook the people of Malheur County from border to border. He died April 15, 2023, shot to death while on duty, volunteering again to protect the city of Nyssa.

His memorial at Nyssa High School was preceded by a procession never seen before in Malheur County. Police and firefighters and medics rode in the procession, miles long.

They passed citizens standing out of respect.

Some held American flags. Others placed hats or hands over hearts.

Their faces reflected the solemnity of the moment.

And there was no less a show of respect at the ceremony as an overflow crowd packed into the Nyssa High School gymnasium. They watched the proceedings on a live feed. They, too, stood, hands to heart, eyes carrying the pain they felt.

Outside, children showed respect their own way. They went from officer to officer, politely asking for autographs.

– Les Zaitz, The Enterprise

Mourners watch the procession of emergency vehicles as it moves along Southwest 18th Avenue in Ontario on April 22, 2023, destined for Nyssa for a memorial service to honor the life of Joseph “JJ” Johnson. The procession stretched an estimated 12 miles. (LES ZAITZ/The Enterprise)

People outside Calvary Chapel in Ontario hold flags and wave as emergency vehicles pass by on April 22, 2023. (LES ZAITZ/The Enterprise)

Mourners watch the procession of emergency vehicles as it moves along Southwest 18th Avenue in Ontario on April 22, 2023, destined for Nyssa for a memorial service to honor the life of Joseph “JJ” Johnson. The procession stretched an estimated 12 miles. (LES ZAITZ/The Enterprise)

A mourner watches the procession of emergency vehicles as it moves along Southwest 18th Avenue in Ontario on April 22, 2023, destined for Nyssa for a memorial service to honor the life of Joseph “JJ” Johnson. The procession stretched an estimated 12 miles. (LES ZAITZ/The Enterprise)

A mourner watches the procession of emergency vehicles as it moves along Southwest 18th Avenue in Ontario on April 22, 2023, destined for Nyssa for a memorial service to honor the life of Joseph “JJ” Johnson. The procession stretched an estimated 12 miles. (LES ZAITZ/The Enterprise)

Mourners watch the procession of emergency vehicles as it moves along Thunderegg Boulevard in Nyssa on April 22, 2023, destined for the memorial service to honor the life of Joseph “JJ” Johnson. (PAT CALDWELL/The Enterprise)

Mourners watch the procession of emergency vehicles as it moves along Thunderegg Boulevard in Nyssa on April 22, 2023, destined for the memorial service to honor the life of Joseph “JJ” Johnson. (PAT CALDWELL/The Enterprise)

Mourners watch the procession of emergency vehicles as it moves along Adrian Boulevard in Nyssa on April 22, 2023, destined for a memorial service to honor the life of Joseph “JJ” Johnson. The procession stretched an estimated 12 miles. (LES ZAITZ/The Enterprise)

A mourner the procession of emergency vehicles as it moves along Adrian Boulevard in Nyssa on April 22, 2023, destined for a memorial service to honor the life of Joseph “JJ” Johnson. The procession stretched an estimated 12 miles. (LES ZAITZ/The Enterprise)

A mourner the procession of emergency vehicles as it moves along Adrian Boulevard in Nyssa on April 22, 2023, destined for a memorial service to honor the life of Joseph “JJ” Johnson. The procession stretched an estimated 12 miles. (LES ZAITZ/The Enterprise)

An overflow crowd sits in the Nyssa High School gymnasium to watch the memorial ceremony on Saturday, April 22, for Joseph “JJ” Johnson. He was a reserve corporal with the Nyssa Police Department who killed on duty April 15. (PAT CALDWELL/The Enterprise)

A police officer salutes to honor Joseph “JJ” Johnson in gymnasium at Nyssa High School on April 22, 2023. The memorial service was broadcast to an overflow crowd in the gym. (PAT CALDWELL/The Enterprise)

Police officers and citizens stand in honor of Joseph “JJ” Johnson in gymnasium at Nyssa High School on April 22, 2023. The memorial service was broadcast to an overflow crowd in the gym. (PAT CALDWELL/The Enterprise)

A corrections officer from the Oregon Department of Corrections is comforted at the memorial service of Joseph “JJ” Johnson at Nyssa High School on Saturday, April 22. Johnson worked for the agency. The police reserve corporal was killed on police duty on April 15. (ANGIE SILLONIS/Special to the Enterprise)

