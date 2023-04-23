PHOTOS: Chronicle of a procession for a fallen Nyssa officer

Police, firefighters and medics gathered early Saturday, April 22, in the parking lot of the John J. Easly Gymnasium at Treasure Valley Community College to organize a procession in honor of Joseph “JJ” Johnson. Johnson was a reserve corporal with the Nyssa Police Department shot to death while on duty on April 15, 2022.

Johnson, who worked at Snake River Correctional Institution, also taught criminal justice at the community college.

The officers came from all corners of Oregon – city police officers and sheriff’s deputies and their leaders. They came from Astoria to Boardman, Klamath Falls to Roseburg and beyond. Idaho was represented by Idaho State Police, several county sheriff’s offices and city police. The Boise Police Department dispatched its motorcycle unit, and officers came from Washington state as well.

The procession stretched 12 miles from the start to the end at Nyssa High School.

VIDEO: Drone view as procession forms

Police, fire and other emergency vehicles queue up at Treasure Valley Community College in Ontario on April 22, 2023, for the procession to Nyssa, where a memorial service will honor the life of Joseph Johnson, the officer killed in the line of duty last week. (LES ZAITZ/The Enterprise)

Police, fire and other emergency vehicles line up in Ontario on April 22, 2023, for the procession to Nyssa, where a memorial service will honor the life of Joseph Johnson, the officer killed in the line of duty last week. (LES ZAITZ/The Enterprise)

A wreath is mounted on a Nyssa Fire Department truck, lined up at Treasure Valley Community College in Ontario on April 22, 2023. The procession traveled to Nyssa for a memorial service to honor the life of Joseph “JJ” Johnson, the Nyssa reserve police corporal killed in the line of duty on April 15. (LES ZAITZ/The Enterprise)

Police, fire and other emergency vehicles queue up at Treasure Valley Community College in Ontario on April 22, 2023, for the procession to Nyssa for a memorial service to honor the life of Joseph “JJ” Johnson, the Nyssa reserve police corporal killed in the line of duty on April 15. (LES ZAITZ/The Enterprise)

Bullitt, a K9 dog with the Klamath Falls Police Department, waits at Treasure Valley Community College in Ontario on April 22, 2023, for the procession to Nyssa, where a memorial service will honor the life of Joseph Johnson, the officer killed in the line of duty last week. (LES ZAITZ/The Enterprise)

Nyssa volunteers place flags on a truck as scores of vehicles line up for the procession honoring slain reserve officer Joseph Johnson on April 22, 2023. (LES ZAITZ/The Enterprise)

Emergency vehicles line up at Treasure Valley Community College in Ontario on April 22, 2023. The procession traveled to Nyssa for a memorial service to honor the life of Joseph “JJ” Johnson, the Nyssa reserve police corporal killed in the line of duty on April 15. (LES ZAITZ/The Enterprise)

A drone view of the procession forming on Saturday, April 22, at Treasure Valley Community College. More than 350 emergency vehicles participated in the trip to Nyssa to honor Joseph “JJ” Johnson, the slain reserve corporal with the Nyssa Police Department.

The procession of emergency vehicles moves along Southwest 18th Avenue in Ontario on April 22, 2023, destined to Nyssa for a memorial service to honor the life of Joseph “JJ” Johnson. The procession stretched an estimated 12 miles. (LES ZAITZ/The Enterprise)

A hearse bearing remains of Joseph “JJ” Johnson leads the procession into Nyssa on Saturday, April 22. The police reserve corporal was killed on duty on April 15. (PAT CALDWELL/The Enterprise)

The procession of emergency vehicles moves along Thunderegg Boulevard into Nyssa on April 22, 2023, destined for the memorial service to honor the life of Joseph “JJ” Johnson. The procession stretched an estimated 12 miles. (PAT CALDWELL/The Enterprise)

The procession of emergency vehicles moves along Thunderegg Boulevard into Nyssa on April 22, 2023, destined for the memorial service to honor the life of Joseph “JJ” Johnson. The procession stretched an estimated 12 miles. (PAT CALDWELL/The Enterprise)

Flags and flowers dress a fence on the state highway leading into Nyssa on Saturday, April 22. (PAT CALDWELL/The Enterprise)

The procession of emergency vehicles moves along Thunderegg Boulevard into Nyssa on April 22, 2023, destined for the memorial service to honor the life of Joseph “JJ” Johnson. The procession stretched an estimated 12 miles. (PAT CALDWELL/The Enterprise)

The procession of emergency vehicles moves Thunderegg Boulevard into Nyssa on April 22, 2023, destined for the memorial service to honor the life of Joseph “JJ” Johnson. The procession stretched an estimated 12 miles. (PAT CALDWELL/The Enterprise)

A Lifeflight helicopter performs a flyover above the procession of emergency vehicles as it moves Thunderegg Boulevard into Nyssa on April 22, 2023, destined for the memorial service to honor the life of Joseph “JJ” Johnson. The procession stretched an estimated 12 miles. (PAT CALDWELL/The Enterprise)

Troopers from the Oregon State Police watch the procession of emergency vehicles as it moves along Thunderegg Boulevard in Nyssa on April 22, 2023, destined for a memorial service to honor the life of Joseph “JJ” Johnson. The procession stretched an estimated 12 miles. (PAT CALDWELL/The Enterprise)

A Lifeflight helicopter performs a flyover above the procession of emergency vehicles as it moves along Adrian Boulevard into Nyssa on April 22, 2023, destined for the memorial service to honor the life of Joseph “JJ” Johnson. (LES ZAITZ/The Enterprise)

Mourners watch the procession of emergency vehicles as it moves along Adrian Boulevard in Nyssa on April 22, 2023, destined for the memorial service to honor the life of Joseph “JJ” Johnson. (LES ZAITZ/The Enterprise)

Police and emergency vehicles pass beneath a huge U.S. flag as they enter Nyssa for the ceremony honoring Cpl. Joseph Johnson, the Nyssa officer killed on duty last week. (LES ZAITZ/The Enterprise)

Honor guards accompany vehicles carrying the family of Joseph “JJ” Johnson as the processions approaches Nyssa High School on April 22, 2023. (LES ZAITZ/The Enterprise)

