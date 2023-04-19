Clean out that medicine cabinet – for Drug Take Back

ONTARIO—Malheur County officials are urging people to round up any unused prescriptions to turn in during a drug takeback event on Saturday, April 22, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The collection point is the Bridge Renewed Thrift and Consignment Store at 189 S. Oregon St. in Ontario.

According to a flier, the event is being organized by the Malheur County Sheriff’s Office as part of the Drug Enforcement Agency’s National Drug Take Back Day. Lifeways and Malheur County Prevention Coalition are also supporting the local event.

The purpose is to clear out medicine cabinets of unused and unneeded prescription drugs for safe disposal.

“Too often, unused prescription drugs find their way into the wrong hands,” a DEA statement noted.

According to the DEA, misuse of prescription drugs is the second-most common form of drug abuse nationwide, second only to cannabis. Additionally, the agency points out that the majority of teens abusing prescription drugs get them from the home medicine cabinet of a relative or friend.

Those arriving at the Ontario store to drop off prescription pills should enter through the recovery services door with “no questions asked,” according to the flier.

Those with questions can call the thrift store at 541-212-6178.

