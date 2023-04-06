Public Notices from the Enterprise, April 5, 2023

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN

according to ORS 294.250(5), that the Malheur County Court Proceedings and the Schedule of Payments exceeding $500 will be posted and available for review at the Malheur County Courthouse (Clerk’s Office), the Ontario Community library, the Nyssa city public library, the Vale city public library, and the Jordan Valley U.S. Postal Service office. Copies of all or part of the posted information may be obtained upon request and upon payment of a fee not exceeding the actual cost incurred by the county in making copies of the posted information, from the Malheur County Clerk, 251 B Street West, Vale, OR 97918 or phone (541) 473-5151.

/s/Gayle V. Trotter

Malheur County Clerk

Publish date: April 5, 2023

*****

IRONSIDE RURAL ROAD DISTRICT MEETING

The Ironside Rural Road District #5 has regular monthly meetings the second Tuesday of every month at the road shop building starting at 5 p.m.

Publish date: April 5, 2023

*****

City of Vale Surplus Property

2008 Polaris Ranger Side by Side

The city of Vale is listing the following side by side as surplus:

2008 Polaris Ranger 4×4 700 EFI Engine 683 cc

Series or Model # – R08RH68AR, Engine Serial # – 0120354529928, Engine model – 1203545

**The engine in this vehicle is currently non-functioning. Metal shavings are present in the oil pan.

The city of Vale is taking sealed bids for the vehicle beginning March 22, 2023. All bids must be received by 12 pm on April 19, 2023. Bid opening set for April 19 at 2 pm at Vale City Hall. Minimum bid is $300.00. Please mail or drop off bids at:

Vale City Hall

150 Longfellow St N.

Vale, OR 97918

Questions can be directed to the city manager at 541-473-3133 ext 5.

Todd Fuller, Vale City Manager

Publish Dates: March 22, March 29, April 5, April 12, 2023

*****

NOTICE OF BUDGET COMMITTEE MEETING

A public meeting of the Budget Committee of the Valley View Cemetery Maintenance District, Malheur, State of Oregon, on the budget for the fiscal year July 1, 2023 to June 30, 2024, will be held at Valley View Cemetery, 1699 Valley View Rd, Vale Oregon. The meeting will take place on April 11, 2023 at 3:30 p.m.

The purpose of the meeting is to receive the budget message and to receive comment from the public on the budget.

This is a public meeting where deliberation of the Budget Committee will take place. Any person may appear at the meeting and discuss the proposed programs with the Budget Committee.

A copy of the budget document may be inspected or obtained on or April 11, 2023 at Valley View Cemetery, 1699 Valley View Rd, between the hours of 9:00 a.m. and 12:00 p.m.

Publish Dates: March 29 and April 5, 2023

*****

The City of Vale will hold a public hearing to consider a Supplemental Budget at its regular Council meeting April 11th, 2023 at 7 p.m.

Publish Date: April 5, 2023

*****

TRUSTEE’S NOTICE OF SALE TS NO.: 22-63683 Reference is made to that certain Deed of Trust (hereinafter referred as the Trust Deed) made by TYRA J MARTINEZ A MARRIED PERSON as Grantor to First American Title Insurance Company, a Nebraska corporation, as trustee, in favor of Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. (“MERS”), as designated nominee for GATEWAY MORTGAGE GROUP, A DIVISION OF GATEWAY FIRST BANK, beneficiary of the security instrument, its successors and assigns, as Beneficiary, dated 6/18/2019, recorded 6/18/2019, as Instrument No. 2019-2262, in mortgage records of Malheur County, Oregon covering the following described real property situated in said County and State, to-wit: Land in Malheur County, Oregon, described as follows: In Twp. 18 S., R 47 E., W.M.: Sec. 7: A parcel of land in the El/2 NE1/4 SE1/4 more particularly described as follows: Commencing at the Northeast comer of the NE1/4 SE1/4 of Sec. 7; Thence West 660 feet; Thence South 650 feet; Thence East 189 feet to the POINT OF BEGNNING; Thence East 125 feet; Thence North 150 feet; Thence West 35 feet; Thence South 10 feet; Thence West 90 feet; Thence South 140 feet to the Point of Beginning; TOGETHER WITH AND SUBJECT TO an easement across the following described property: Beginning at a point West 30 feet and S. 00° 18’ E., 502.29 feet from the Northeast comer of the NE 1/4 SE 1/4 of Sec. 7; Thence S. 89° 50’ W., 196 feet; Thence North 3.5 feet; Thence West 234 feet; Thence North 20 feet; Thence East 430 feet Thence S. 00° 18’ E., 23.5 feet to the Point of Beginning. The street address or other common designation, if any for the real property described above is purported to be: 3160 SW 12TH AVEONTARIO, OREGON 97914-4600 The Tax Assessor’s Account ID for the Real Property is purported to be: 18S4707DA 602 /15533 Both the beneficiary and the trustee, ZBS Law, LLP have elected to foreclose the above referenced Trust Deed and sell the said real property to satisfy the obligations secured by the Trust Deed and a Notice of Default and Election to Sell has been recorded pursuant to ORS 86.752(3). All right, title, and interest in the said described property which the grantors had, or had power to convey, at the time of execution of the Trust Deed, together with any interest the grantors or their successors in interest acquired after execution of the Trust Deed shall be sold at public auction to the highest bidder for cash to satisfy the obligations secured by the Trust Deed and the expenses of sale, including the compensation of the trustee as provided by law, and the reasonable fees of trustee’s attorneys. The default for which the foreclosure is made is: The monthly installment of principal and interest which became due on 9/1/2019, late charges, and all subsequent monthly installments of principal and interest. You are responsible to pay all payments and charges due under the terms and conditions of the loan documents which come due subsequent to the date of this notice, including, but not limited to, foreclosure trustee fees and costs, advances and late charges. Furthermore, as a condition to bring your account in good standing, you must provide the undersigned with written proof that you are not in default on any senior encumbrance and provide proof of insurance. Nothing in this notice should be construed as a waiver of any fees owing to the beneficiary under the deed of trust, pursuant to the terms and provisions of the loan documents. The amount required to cure the default in payments to date is calculated as follows: From: 9/1/2019 Total of past due payments: $69,699.59 Late Charges: $694.04 Additional charges (Taxes, Insurance, Corporate Advances, Other Fees): $7,111.03 Suspense: ($1.84) Trustee’s Fees and Costs: $1,178.00 Total necessary to cure: $78,680.82 Please note the amounts stated herein are subject to confirmation and review and are likely to change during the next 30 days. Please contact the successor trustee ZBS Law, LLP, to obtain a “reinstatement’ and or “payoff’ quote prior to remitting funds. By reason of said default the beneficiary has declared all sums owing on the obligation secured by the Trust Deed due and payable. The amount required to discharge this lien in its entirety as of 1/31/2023 is: $285,981.44 Said sale shall be held at the hour of 11:00 AM on 6/16/2023 in accord with the standard of time established by ORS 187.110, and pursuant to ORS 86.771(7) shall occur at the following designated place: At the main entrance to the Malheur County Courthouse, 251 “B” Street West, Vale, OR 97918 Other than as shown of record, neither the said beneficiary nor the said trustee have any actual notice of any person having or claiming to have any lien upon or interest in the real property hereinabove described subsequent to the interest of the trustee in the Trust Deed, or of any successor(s) in interest to the grantors or of any lessee or other person in possession of or occupying the property, except: NONE Notice is further given that any person named in ORS 86.778 has the right, at any time prior to five days before the date last set for sale, to have this foreclosure proceeding dismissed and the Trust Deed reinstated by payment to the beneficiary of the entire amount then due (other than such portion of the principal as would not then be due had no default occurred) and by curing any other default complained of herein that is capable of being cured by tendering the performance required under the obligation(s) of the Trust Deed, and in addition to paying said sums or tendering the performance necessary to cure the default, by paying all costs and expenses actually incurred in enforcing the obligation and Trust Deed, together with the trustee’s and attorney’s fees not exceeding the amounts provided by ORS 86.778. The mailing address of the trustee is: ZBS Law, LLP 5 Centerpointe Dr., Suite 400 Lake Oswego, OR 97035 (503) 946-6558 In construing this notice, the masculine gender includes the feminine and the neuter, the singular includes plural, the word “grantor” includes any successor in interest to the grantor as well as any other persons owing an obligation, the performance of which is secured by said trust deed, the words “trustee” and ‘beneficiary” include their respective successors in interest, if any. Without limiting the trustee’s disclaimer of representations or warranties, Oregon law requires the trustee to state in this notice that some residential property sold at a trustee’s sale may have been used in manufacturing methamphetamines, the chemical components of which are known to be toxic. Prospective purchasers of residential property should be aware of this potential danger before deciding to place a bid for this property at the trustee’s sale. Dated: 2/1/2023 ZBS Law, LLP By: Bradford Ellis Klein, OSB#165784 ZBS Law, LLP Authorized to sign on behalf of the trustee A-4774493 03/29/2023, 04/05/2023, 04/12/2023, 04/19/2023

*****