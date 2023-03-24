Public Notices: Enterprise notices for the week of March 22, 2023

NOTICE FOR EXTINGUISHING DORMANT MINERAL INTEREST

The interests subject to this notice are held by EASTERN OREGON LAND COMPANY, a dissolved California Corporation. The holder of said mineral interests, reserved the mineral interests in the following warranty deeds:

1. Warranty deed recorded August 2, 1944, as instrument No. 24579, in the official deed records for the County of Malheur.

2. Warranty deed recorded December 31, 1945, as instrument No. 34594, in the official deed records for the County of Malheur.

The property subject to the mineral interests which are being extinguished is all that land in Malheur County, Oregon, more particularly described as:

1. Instrument No. 24579:

That part of Section three (3) Township fifteen (15) South of Range forty (40) east of the Willamette Meridian, North of the John Day Highway, containing 140.6 acres.

2. Instrument No. 34594:

All Section Twenty-five (25) Township 14 South, Range 40 East Willamette Meridian.

All Section Thirty-six (36) Township 14 South, Range 40 East Willamette Meridian.

All Section Thirty-one (31) Township 14 South, Range 41 East Willamette Meridian.

That portion Section One (1) Township 15 South, Range 40 East Willamette Meridian.

North of John Day Highway.

This notice is given by WILKS RANCH OREGON, LTD., a Partnership now known as WILKS RANCH TEXAS, LTD., with an address of PO Box 111, Cisco, Texas 97437, by and through its attorney Dominic M. Carollo, with an address of PO Box 2456, Roseburg, OR 97470.

This notice is first published on March 8, 2023.

THE HOLDER OF THE MINERAL INTEREST SET FORTH ABOVE MUST SUBMIT A STATEMENT OF CLAIM TO THE COUNTY CLERK WITHIN 60 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF THE LAST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR THE MINERAL INTERESTOF THE HOLDER MAY BE EXTINGUISHED.

Publish dates: March 8, March 15, March 22, 2023

******

NOTICE OF STREET VACATION

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Vale City Council will hold a hearing on April 11, 2023, at 7:00 p.m., in the Vale City Council Chambers, at 150 Longfellow Street North, Vale, Malheur County, Oregon, to consider the vacation of the alley running east to west between Water Street North and Short Street North and between Harrison Street East and Washington Street East, in Block 19 of Eldridge Addition to the City of Vale, Malheur County, Oregon, according to the revised plat thereof.

A petition to vacate the alley was filed with the City of Vale on February 27, 2023, by Dwight Keller and Karlene Keller. Any objection, or remonstrance may be made in writing and filed with the Vale City Recorder prior to the hearing by submitting such written documents to the Vale City Recorder at 150 Longfellow Street North, Vale, Oregon, 97918.

Those citizens wishing to speak in objection to the proposed vacation may appear before the Vale City Council and voice their objections during the hearing.

The meeting location is accessible to persons with disabilities. Requests for an interpreter, for the hearing impaired, or for other accommodations for persons with disabilities, must be made by 4:00 p.m., April 11, 2023, by calling 541-473-3133.

Publish Dates: March 22 and March 29, 2023

******

City of Vale Surplus Property

2008 Polaris Ranger Side by Side

The city of Vale is listing the following side by side as surplus:

2008 Polaris Ranger 4×4 700 EFI Engine 683 cc

Series or Model # – R08RH68AR, Engine Serial # – 0120354529928, Engine model – 1203545

**The engine in this vehicle is currently non-functioning. Metal shavings are present in the oil pan.

The city of Vale is taking sealed bids for the vehicle beginning March 22, 2023. All bids must be received by 12 pm on April 19, 2023. Bid opening set for April 19 at 2 pm at Vale City Hall. Minimum bid is $300.00. Please mail or drop off bids at:

Vale City Hall

150 Longfellow St N.

Vale, OR 97918

Questions can be directed to the city manager at 541-473-3133 ext 5.

Todd Fuller, Vale City Manager

Publish Dates: March 22, March 29, April 5, April 12, 2023

******

NOTICE OF THE 88TH ANNUAL MEETING

The 88th annual meeting of Farmers Supply Cooperative will be held at the Boulevard Grange Hall, 3890 HWY 201, Ontario, Oregon on Thursday, March 30, 2023 beginning at 12:00 p.m.. This will be a joint annual meeting of the Members and Board of Directors. Lunch will be served at noon.

Agenda:

1. Election – Director, District 3

2. Any other business that may be presented at the meeting to be considered

3. Annual Audit report

4. Door prizes

Board of Directors

Ken Laubacher, Secretary

Farmers Supply Cooperative

Publish Dates: March 15, March 22, 2023

*****